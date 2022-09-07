Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
KUTV
From the courtroom to kayaks: A day on the Jordan River with 'Kayak Court'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's easy to look at some of the problems our state is facing and say --this is issue is too big to tackle. One Utah woman knows the power of one and is chipping away at the problem with what some call a crazy idea known as ‘Kayak Court.’
KUTV
Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
KUTV
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
KUTV
Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
KUTV
High School Football: Lehi Stuns Corner Canyon With Comeback Win
September 9, 2022 — (KUTV) On Friday Night Rivals Lehi scored 25 straight points and rallied to defeat Corner Canyon 25-24. Watch highlights of this game right here, along with 12 other match-ups from Week 5 of the high school football season.
KUTV
Layton police encourage safety after reports of attempts to lure children
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police are encouraging safety and vigilance after they received two reports in the same week of adults approaching children and asking them to get into their vehicles. The first incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on South Kimball Dr. Officers said at approximately 4 p.m.,...
KUTV
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
KUTV
Driver hospitalized after dump truck rolls into deep ravine in Weber County
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person sustained serious injuries after a dump truck rolled into a ravine near Huntsville. Officials said they were dispatched to the crash on Trappers Loop Road at mile marker 11 at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. Crews on the scene reported finding a dump...
KUTV
South Carolina coach stands by decision to cancel BYU games despite report's findings
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach said her decision to cancel two games with Brigham Young University would not change despite news that a BYU-led investigation found no evidence of racial heckling at a recent volleyball game. “I continue to stand by...
KUTV
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
KUTV
Historic heat wave shatters Sept. high temperatures, ties record for hottest day in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's high of 107 degrees was tied Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the potential of temperatures continuing to increase. Wednesday marked the 34th day with a high of 100 degrees or above this year and the 9th day in a row with a high of 100 degrees or above.
KUTV
Passenger accused of being high on meth, crawling on seats caused flight to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An airline passenger who allegedly admitted to using meth faces federal charges after causing a flight to divert to Salt Lake City International Airport over Labor Day Weekend. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged James Harold Jones, 45, of...
KUTV
Interview: William Shatner on space, science, Star Trek, and his appearance at FanX 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - The first time I interviewed William Shatner was in 2016. It was a quick live hit that didn't really give me any time to go beyond asking about the release of his new book, "Zero-G." There was no conversation before the interview because Shatner was appearing on numerous shows to promote his appearance at the FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention. I could say I interviewed Shatner, but I didn't feel like I had.
KUTV
NTSB investigating after small plane crashes in West Jordan soccer field
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a small plane crash in a soccer field near the South Valley Airport. The crash happened near the West Jordan Soccer Complex at 8070 South 4000 West Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. An officer was in the area...
KUTV
27-year-old woman dies, toddler ejected from vehicle in Tremonton crash
TREMONTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 27-year-old woman died and a 3-year-old was hospitalized after being rear-ended by a semi truck while traveling at a very low speed, according to officials. Troopers received reports of a rollover crash with six occupants on northbound I-15 around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday in...
KUTV
Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
KUTV
Kingston polygamist family responds after lawsuit filed against them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Kingston polygamist family has responded after a lawsuit was filed against them, accusing the group and its leaders of sexual abuse, fraud, child labor, and more. The group issued a statement Friday to KUTV 2News through their organization, the Davis County Cooperative Society....
KUTV
UofU issues safety alert for Union Building over 'possible threat of violent activity'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah planned to close the Union Building early Friday after threats were made involving unlawful weapons. An alert of possible threat of violence was sent to the campus community at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. The alert said the Department of Public Safety...
KUTV
Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
KUTV
SC lawmakers demand answers in Dawn Staley's decision to cancel BYU games
(WACH) - A group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, is seeking clarification for USC's decision to cancel a two-game series against BYU women's basketball. Dawn Staley canceled the BYU series after a situation between the BYU student section and a Duke volleyball player that the player...
