SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO