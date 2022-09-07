ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

KUTV

Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
MURRAY, UT
Farmington, UT
KUTV

Layton police encourage safety after reports of attempts to lure children

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police are encouraging safety and vigilance after they received two reports in the same week of adults approaching children and asking them to get into their vehicles. The first incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on South Kimball Dr. Officers said at approximately 4 p.m.,...
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Interview: William Shatner on space, science, Star Trek, and his appearance at FanX 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - The first time I interviewed William Shatner was in 2016. It was a quick live hit that didn't really give me any time to go beyond asking about the release of his new book, "Zero-G." There was no conversation before the interview because Shatner was appearing on numerous shows to promote his appearance at the FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention. I could say I interviewed Shatner, but I didn't feel like I had.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

27-year-old woman dies, toddler ejected from vehicle in Tremonton crash

TREMONTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 27-year-old woman died and a 3-year-old was hospitalized after being rear-ended by a semi truck while traveling at a very low speed, according to officials. Troopers received reports of a rollover crash with six occupants on northbound I-15 around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday in...
TREMONTON, UT
KUTV

Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
LAKE POINT, UT
KUTV

Kingston polygamist family responds after lawsuit filed against them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Kingston polygamist family has responded after a lawsuit was filed against them, accusing the group and its leaders of sexual abuse, fraud, child labor, and more. The group issued a statement Friday to KUTV 2News through their organization, the Davis County Cooperative Society....
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

SC lawmakers demand answers in Dawn Staley's decision to cancel BYU games

(WACH) - A group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, is seeking clarification for USC's decision to cancel a two-game series against BYU women's basketball. Dawn Staley canceled the BYU series after a situation between the BYU student section and a Duke volleyball player that the player...
PROVO, UT

