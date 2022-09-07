Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
WRV Antique Show Nightly Entertainment
The White River Valley Antique Show continues today at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora. Lisa Shafer tells us that there will be free entertainment nightly and events in the arena as well. Today will be school day on the grounds as several area schools have planned field trips for...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
WTHI
11th annual City of Brazil Mayor's Ride takes place this weekend--what you need to know
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- You have an opportunity to rev up your engines for a good cause this weekend. Saturday is the 11th annual Mayor's Ride in Brazil. The event is a motorcycle ride throughout the area followed by a meal at the American Legion Post #2 in Brazil. Registration begins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
WTHI
THN-THS seniors hoping for one more chance Friday to ring Victory Bell
This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their football rivalry. For all the seniors involved, they want nothing more than to be able to ring the Victory Bell one more time.
wevv.com
Mom says her son spotted a bear at a park in Gibson County
A local mom says her son caught a glimpse of a bear at a park in Princeton, Indiana. Ralanna Smith says her 14-year-old son Ayden was at South Side Park on South Stout Street Saturday when he spotted the bear and pulled out his phone to record a video. We're...
WTHI
Rising ambulance fees, safer streets, and new businesses coming to town - Highlights from Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met Thursday night for the first time in nearly a month. Here are the biggest takeaways:. Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) user fees will be rising in Terre Haute. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
WTHI
Game Day prep is underway for Friday's Victory Bell Game!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Terre Haute football fans are gearing up for a big crosstown rivalry showdown. But before kickoff, the Vigo County School Corporation wants to remind you of a few important game day safety tips. The Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South Victory Bell...
vincennespbs.org
Lawrenceville event switches venues
One local festival isn’t letting structural problems keep it from success. Every year the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fall Festival. It’s one of the biggest autumn events in southern Illinois. This year the festival faced some challenges as two buildings collapsed around the square in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Speed limits set for Old Wheatland Road
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to pay close attention the next time you travel on Old Wheatland Road in Knox County. On Tuesday, Knox County Commissions approved placing a new speed limit on two different sections of roadway. Commissioners have received several complaints over the last year about...
WTHI
Terre Haute organization announces name change
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Arc of Vigo County has a big change to share. It's changing its name to show how its mission has grown. Now, it's the Arc of the Wabash Valley, as the organization serves people in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Fountain counties as well.
bcdemocrat.com
Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts
The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
Low-income families take risks to keep lights on
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fall brings mild temperatures, which can give families a break from high energy costs. But new research out of Indiana University finds people may take big risks to cut costs when winter heating bills hit. Researchers asked low-income families how they plan to deal with high...
WTHI
Local students pay tribute to lives lost on 9/11
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11 in the United States. Friday, local students paid tribute to the firefighters who died that day. Students in third, fourth, and fifth grades at Sullivan Elementary walked 3.43 laps carrying a flag and a...
Comments / 0