Bloomington, IN

wamwamfm.com

WRV Antique Show Nightly Entertainment

The White River Valley Antique Show continues today at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora. Lisa Shafer tells us that there will be free entertainment nightly and events in the arena as well. Today will be school day on the grounds as several area schools have planned field trips for...
ELNORA, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN
wevv.com

Mom says her son spotted a bear at a park in Gibson County

A local mom says her son caught a glimpse of a bear at a park in Princeton, Indiana. Ralanna Smith says her 14-year-old son Ayden was at South Side Park on South Stout Street Saturday when he spotted the bear and pulled out his phone to record a video. We're...
PRINCETON, IN
WTHI

Game Day prep is underway for Friday's Victory Bell Game!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Terre Haute football fans are gearing up for a big crosstown rivalry showdown. But before kickoff, the Vigo County School Corporation wants to remind you of a few important game day safety tips. The Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South Victory Bell...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Lawrenceville event switches venues

One local festival isn’t letting structural problems keep it from success. Every year the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fall Festival. It’s one of the biggest autumn events in southern Illinois. This year the festival faced some challenges as two buildings collapsed around the square in...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
WTHI

Speed limits set for Old Wheatland Road

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to pay close attention the next time you travel on Old Wheatland Road in Knox County. On Tuesday, Knox County Commissions approved placing a new speed limit on two different sections of roadway. Commissioners have received several complaints over the last year about...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute organization announces name change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Arc of Vigo County has a big change to share. It's changing its name to show how its mission has grown. Now, it's the Arc of the Wabash Valley, as the organization serves people in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Fountain counties as well.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts

The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
CASEY, IL
WTHR

Low-income families take risks to keep lights on

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fall brings mild temperatures, which can give families a break from high energy costs. But new research out of Indiana University finds people may take big risks to cut costs when winter heating bills hit. Researchers asked low-income families how they plan to deal with high...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Local students pay tribute to lives lost on 9/11

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11 in the United States. Friday, local students paid tribute to the firefighters who died that day. Students in third, fourth, and fifth grades at Sullivan Elementary walked 3.43 laps carrying a flag and a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

