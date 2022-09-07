Country songwriter Billy Currington brings new album with '80s vibes to Clearwater
After a rocky decade, Billy Currington is off probation and has taken his generally twangy, college bro-style country music in a whole new direction.
On Friday, Sept. 9, that new direction brings him to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Last year, the 48-year-old “Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer” star dropped Intuition , which takes on new wave and ‘80s synthpop, as opposed to his regular country vibes.
[event-1] Currington returns to Tampa Bay for the first time since opening for Tim McGraw in 2015, with ex-”Glee” star Noah Guthrie in tow. I know what you’re thinking, and no, he is of no relation to Arlo or Woody.
On Friday, Sept. 9, that new direction brings him to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Last year, the 48-year-old “Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer” star dropped Intuition , which takes on new wave and ‘80s synthpop, as opposed to his regular country vibes.
[event-1] Currington returns to Tampa Bay for the first time since opening for Tim McGraw in 2015, with ex-”Glee” star Noah Guthrie in tow. I know what you’re thinking, and no, he is of no relation to Arlo or Woody.
Comments / 0