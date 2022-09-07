Country songwriter Billy Currington brings new album with '80s vibes to Clearwater

Billy Currington

After a rocky decade, Billy Currington is off probation and has taken his generally twangy, college bro-style country music in a whole new direction.Last year, the 48-year-old “Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer” star dropped, which takes on new wave and ‘80s synthpop, as opposed to his regular country vibes.[event-1] Currington returns to Tampa Bay for the first time since opening for Tim McGraw in 2015, with ex-”Glee” star Noah Guthrie in tow. I know what you’re thinking, and no, he is of no relation to Arlo or Woody.