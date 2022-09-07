Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef
Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
HipHopDX.com
Trick Daddy Trashes Khia For Slandering Trina: ‘We Not Singing That Ugly Hoe Verse’
Trick Daddy has sided with Trina in the Florida rapper’s ongoing spat with Khia who has rehashed the 20-year-old beef the pair have been embroiled in. Khia has never taken her foot off the gas when it comes to antagonizing her longtime foe Trina. The pair’s two-decade-long feud was reignited in 2020 when Khia said she’d roast Trina in an Instagram Live battle.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Co-Signs Plies' Rant About Bottle Service
Rihanna has co-signed Plies’ rant about bottle service etiquette in nightclubs. The Florida native took to Twitter over the holiday weekend with a message for club owners and promoters, making it clear that he doesn’t want any sparklers or added attention when ordering bottles in the club. According...
HipHopDX.com
EST Gee Announces New Album ‘I Never Felt Nun’ Following Moneybagg Yo ‘Strong’ Video
EST Gee has announced that he’s got a new album on the way. The Louisville spitter revealed on Wednesday that his next LP titled I Never Felt Nun is set to arrive on September 16. “I Never Felt Nun 9/16,” he wrote with the accompanying interactive cover art showcasing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Makes Peace Offering To Kid Cudi & Pete Davidson Following Queen's Death
Kanye West is looking to make peace with his some of his enemies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8). She spent 70 years on the throne, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the longest-serving female head of state in history.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Gotit Claims Someone Is Trying To Break Into Lil Keed’s Coffin
Lil Gotit has a bone to pick with the person who’s attempting to break into Lil Keed’s coffin, and he’s not hesitating in dealing with the heinous act. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 8) to address the culprit behind the suspicious activity involving his brother’s gold coffin, issuing a stern warning.
Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward ‘Serenade’ Series
Femme It Forward, in partnership with Live Nation, has announced its next set of Serenade shows. Under the umbrella that “men celebrate women too,” Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, New Edition’s Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day, Donell Jones, and Musiq Soulchild are among the music acts set to headline a series of upcoming shows across various U.S. cities. More from VIBE.comDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle DebateWatch Boyz II Men Hilariously Fumble The Bag On 'Celebrity Family Feud'Ne-Yo Calls "Bullsh*t" On Those Who've Cancelled R. Kelly's Music “We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to...
HipHopDX.com
Lupe Fiasco Breaks Down JAY-Z's 'GOD DID' Verse, Says It's 'Absolutely Not' His Best
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has shared his thoughts on JAY-Z‘s much lauded “GOD DID” verse, explaining that the Brooklyn legend’s catalog is too deep for the DJ Khaled feature to be considered among his best. Speaking to HipHopDX, the Chicago rapper prefaced his opinion about...
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Tha God Threatens To Perform ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At His Daughter’s School
Charlamagne Tha God has revealed that he’s previously threatened to use Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck” to embarrass his daughter. The Breakfast Club host said on Wednesday morning’s show (September 7) that not only was Crime Mob’s 2004 track one of the “greatest records of all time,” but that it’s also the track he uses to make his daughter cringe.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Locks In With Yo Gotti On Her New Single "Blessed"
GloRilla's had the summer on smash with the release of her single, "F.N.F." It became the quintessential City Girl anthem for summer 2022, earning praise and co-signs from artists like Yo Gotti and Travis Scott. However, with her newly announced deal with CMG, it looks like she's revving up for the release of her debut project.
