Cleveland, TN

Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga

Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Three Things for September 8

After 142 years, Hardwick Clothes is closing its Cleveland, Tennessee production plant this month. Founded in 1880, Hardwick Clothes is the second oldest company in Bradley County, second to only The Daily Banner. Closing the production plant means job losses for 129 employees. The nonprofit agency who bought the plant,...
CLEVELAND, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Cleveland, TN
Business
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Ooltewah, TN
Cleveland TN and Bradley County Build on Success of the Past

Industry flourishes here, bringing job growth and new main street developments. Sponsored by: Cleveland-Bradley Chamber of Commerce. It’s one thing for a city to boast a strong business and manufacturing history, but it’s quite another to keep up the good work for more than 160 years and counting.
CLEVELAND, TN
United Way of Greater Chattanooga's Impact Days and Block Party

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Terran Anderson talks about the United Way is having their Impact Days on September 16 and 17, along with a Block Party on September 17. Stay connected with United Way of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 752-0300. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Food Bank preparing to move

The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market and Project Free 2 Fly

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Haley Johnson and Joanna Ivey talk about how it’s Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday! Come together and enjoy the bountiful produce, live music and time spent with family and friends on this special day of remembrance. Free 2 Fly is a 501(c)3 organization that supports women by teaching them the skill of sewing. They nurture women through personal and professional mentorship, and empower women with the realization that they can be successful.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library

We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
CLEVELAND, TN
Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health

Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Armadillo program at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard and Ember visit the studio to talk about how the Center will be holding an armadillo program this Saturday at 1pm. Campfire concerts return September 30. Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
UTC student finds herself passing through Chattanooga

Emma Sprayberry laughed when asked what it was like to be a visitor on her own college campus. “It’s interesting because I didn’t realize there was so much construction going on,” said Sprayberry, an Innovations in Honors student at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “When I got back home, I almost felt like I didn’t need to unpack. I needed to start packing again.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN

