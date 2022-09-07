Read full article on original website
WTVC
Protect Your Tap: UTC partnering with TDEC to check for lead in childcare services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has funded the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's program to help test drinking water for lead in local, licensed childcare centers. I think it’s definitely important to protect our future generation," says UTC student Jillian Saraney. Saraney is...
chattanoogapulse.com
Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga
Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
chattanoogacw.com
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
leeclarion.com
Three Things for September 8
After 142 years, Hardwick Clothes is closing its Cleveland, Tennessee production plant this month. Founded in 1880, Hardwick Clothes is the second oldest company in Bradley County, second to only The Daily Banner. Closing the production plant means job losses for 129 employees. The nonprofit agency who bought the plant,...
livability.com
Cleveland TN and Bradley County Build on Success of the Past
Industry flourishes here, bringing job growth and new main street developments. Sponsored by: Cleveland-Bradley Chamber of Commerce. It’s one thing for a city to boast a strong business and manufacturing history, but it’s quite another to keep up the good work for more than 160 years and counting.
WTVC
United Way of Greater Chattanooga's Impact Days and Block Party
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Terran Anderson talks about the United Way is having their Impact Days on September 16 and 17, along with a Block Party on September 17. Stay connected with United Way of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 752-0300. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
Grundy County Herald
Food Bank preparing to move
The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
WTVC
Hundreds of apartments, marina part of zoning request for Chattanooga's Riverfront
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hundreds of new apartments and a marina could be coming to Chattanooga's Riverfront soon, according to a zoning request. The zoning request from a development group out of Nashville shows plans for residential units along with ground level retail space and a marina. There will be...
WTVC
Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market and Project Free 2 Fly
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Haley Johnson and Joanna Ivey talk about how it’s Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday! Come together and enjoy the bountiful produce, live music and time spent with family and friends on this special day of remembrance. Free 2 Fly is a 501(c)3 organization that supports women by teaching them the skill of sewing. They nurture women through personal and professional mentorship, and empower women with the realization that they can be successful.
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
WTVCFOX
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
mymix1041.com
Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library
We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
chattanoogapulse.com
After 25 Years, Tennessee Aquarium Senior Educator Julia Gregory Ringing Retirement Bell
After 25 years spent forging countless connections between people and the natural world, capitalizing on teachable moments is a skill Julia Gregory can’t simply switch off. Even on the eve of her retirement, the Tennessee Aquarium’s senior educator shifts into instruction seemingly without realizing it. “Cicadas — my...
chattanoogapulse.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Returns To The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has officially announced that Mecum Auctions is returning to Chattanooga as part of the October 14-16 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for the second straight year. The Mecum Chattanooga 2022 auction will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on October 14 and 15. Details and schedules may be...
WTVC
Chattanooga pathologists see changes in youth communication following pandemic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The disruption of the pandemic affected our lives in many ways, and now Chattanooga area speech pathologists say it could leave a lasting effect on your child's speech. 6-year-old Enzo is a patient at The Speech & Hearing Center of Chattanooga. His father Araldo says he’s...
chattanoogapulse.com
Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health
Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
WTVC
Armadillo program at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard and Ember visit the studio to talk about how the Center will be holding an armadillo program this Saturday at 1pm. Campfire concerts return September 30. Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
utc.edu
UTC student finds herself passing through Chattanooga
Emma Sprayberry laughed when asked what it was like to be a visitor on her own college campus. “It’s interesting because I didn’t realize there was so much construction going on,” said Sprayberry, an Innovations in Honors student at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “When I got back home, I almost felt like I didn’t need to unpack. I needed to start packing again.”
WTVC
Building a 'local' force: New Grundy County Sheriff talks about major staffing shortage
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Violence in Tennessee makes national headlines this week and that has safety and security at the top of many minds. It's a concern for the new Grundy County Sheriff, who faces a significant challenge with only 3 deputies to cover the county. Sheriff Heath Gunter...
