ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Man allegedly admitted to killing girlfriend, her son in Alabama

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBaal_0hlw2eF000

Man allegedly admitted to killing girlfriend, her son in Alabama, daughter survives According to media outlets, José Paulino Pascual-Reyes has been charged in the death of his girlfriend and her son. (NCD)

DADEVILLE, Ala. — A man allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and her son in Alabama.

According to The Associated Press, José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged in the death of his girlfriend who lived with him and her son. Both bodies were found dismembered in central Alabama. The body parts were discovered in August.

Pascual-Reyes allegedly gave “self-incriminating information” about the death of Sanda Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her son, in a statement to Tallapoosa County officials, according to statements from Tallapoosa County officials in court records obtained by the AP.

Investigators found the remains of Ceja and her son after a 12-year-old girl escaped a home where it was believed she was held against her will for a few days, according to the AP. It was allegedly the same location where her mother and brother were killed then dismembered. A person driving in the area stopped to pick her up. Investigators then started to search the house where she, her mother and brother lived with Pascual-Reyes, police told the AP.

Officials told the AP that the girl was taken captive in a mobile home in Dadeville, Alabama.

Pascual-Reyes was reportedly from Mexico in the United States illegally. The AP said that Pascual-Reyes only speaks Spanish and needs assistance from an interpreter to understand the court proceedings.

Pascual-Reyes has not yet entered a plea but he has been booked into jail without bond. He has also been charged with capital murder, kidnapping and corpse abuse, according to the AP.

The AP said that if Pascual-Reyes is convicted, he could face the death sentence.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Man driving with girlfriend killed by woman posing as stranded motorist

A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said.Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park in east Alabama last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Yasmine Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, the statement said.Wounded several times during the confrontation, Hider was awaiting transfer to jail from a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dadeville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
City
Dadeville, AL
State
Alabama State
Tallapoosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Mexico#Capital Punishment#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Ap
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
BBC

Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang

A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Florida man wielding machete dead after breaking into home, telling sleeping resident 'I love you'

A Florida man was killed after he allegedly broke into a house and got into bed with the homeowner, all while carrying a machete. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old

A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
HAMILTON, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
126K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy