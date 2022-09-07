Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:36 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 15 acres. It broke out shortly...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 95 acres, evacuations issued
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:13 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has issued new evacuation warnings for the Forward Fire burning in Tehama County. It says Stowe Road, Forward Road, Jack Tom Road, Woodcutters Way and Rock Creek Road are all in evacuation warnings. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says there are...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE Butte Unit knocks down vehicle fire near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Butte County. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it was a reported vehicle fire with a threat to vegetation in the area of Altra Airosa Drive and Spur Avenue, east of Palermo. At about 6 p.m., CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Chico after tree branch falls on power lines
CHICO, Calif. 3:20 P.M. UPDATE - PG&E says power has been restored to the 32 customers who lost power Friday morning when a tree branch fell on the power lines. According to PG&E, at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Friday, a large oak tree branch fell and made contact with power lines along East 8th Street on Highway 32. The impact from the branch caused the lines to snap and tore down two power poles. The branch also tore down other utility lines in the area.
Calif. Gold Rush towns in peril as huge flames erupt from Mosquito Fire
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
actionnewsnow.com
Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak
CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]
One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
chicosol.org
Butte County water levels at critical low point
Butte County faces a worsening drought and a dim outlook for water supplies amid another year of extreme heat and little rain, as pressure on local water management to conserve grows. The Butte County Water Commission met Sept. 7 to discuss current groundwater supply and drought levels, led by Vice...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered
The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
mymotherlode.com
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 9, 2022
Chinook salmon are completing their life cycle and returning home to the Feather River to lay eggs for the next generation of salmon. The Feather River Fish Hatchery will begin their spawning activities when the fish ladder opens Thursday, Sept. 15. Visitors to the Hatchery’s Fish Barrier Dam Overlook Viewing...
actionnewsnow.com
Thursday marks 2 years since Bear Fire burned through Butte County communities
Bear Fire survivors are still helping rebuild their communities after the fire tore through Berry Creek and Feather Falls two years ago. Thursday marks 2 years since Bear Fire burned through Butte County communities. Bear Fire survivors are still helping rebuild their communities after the fire tore through Berry Creek...
actionnewsnow.com
Some homeless people will consider moving to Red Bluff's Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council is asking homeless people to voluntarily move from River Park to Samuel Ayres Park instead. The council said it received several complaints about homeless living in the park prior to their vote on Tuesday. Several homeless people said they're familiar with...
kubaradio.com
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
