Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
upmc.com
Pitt Researchers Part of Team that Received Renewed Funding to Manage ‘Google Maps’ of Cells
Getting from Point A to Point B has never been easier thanks to digital maps on our smartphones. With the swipe of a finger, we can plan a route to the grocery store, scope out a hiking trail or pick a perfect vacation destination. Soon, biomedical researchers will have a similar tool to easily navigate the vast network of cells in the human body.
mocoshow.com
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster
The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries
Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
wvpublic.org
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family filled with questions after man sits dead in downtown homeless shelter for days
PITTSBURGH — The family of a Pittsburgh man is demanding answers tonight after their brother died of a drug overdose at a homeless shelter downtown. They are angry because their loved one was not found for days until his body could be smelled on his entire floor. Tune in...
navalnews.com
HII Begins Fabrication for the 2nd San Antonio-class Flight II LPD
LPD 31 will be the 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and the second ship built in the LPD Flight II configuration. Continuity of LPD Flight II production configuration is intended to fulfill Navy and Marine Corps requirements to lift troops, aircraft, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. This milestone...
butlerradio.com
Paving Work Delayed On Rt. 422/Rt. 28 Ramps In Armstrong
A paving project in Armstrong County has been rescheduled due to impending weather this weekend. Originally, PennDOT officials said work on the Route 422 and Route 28 interchange would start Friday night. However, that has now been rescheduled for next weekend. The work is expected to run from 7 p.m....
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment
WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
wtae.com
Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
pghcitypaper.com
Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh
Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
wisr680.com
Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police. Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
duqsm.com
Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival
As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
Comments / 0