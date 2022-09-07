ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

mocoshow.com

Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?

Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster

The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
philasun.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
navalnews.com

HII Begins Fabrication for the 2nd San Antonio-class Flight II LPD

LPD 31 will be the 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and the second ship built in the LPD Flight II configuration. Continuity of LPD Flight II production configuration is intended to fulfill Navy and Marine Corps requirements to lift troops, aircraft, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. This milestone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Paving Work Delayed On Rt. 422/Rt. 28 Ramps In Armstrong

A paving project in Armstrong County has been rescheduled due to impending weather this weekend. Originally, PennDOT officials said work on the Route 422 and Route 28 interchange would start Friday night. However, that has now been rescheduled for next weekend. The work is expected to run from 7 p.m....
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth

A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
ELIZABETH, PA
PennLive.com

Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment

WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone

A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
GROVE CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police.  Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival

As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
PITTSBURGH, PA

