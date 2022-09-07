Throughout the last few years, you’ve seen Jo Firestone branch into a truly brilliant comedy multi-hyphenate. From being perfectly cast in Joe Pera Talks With You to stoking the fires at Ziwe to teaching old folks stand-up comedy in what might be the most adorable comedy special of all time, Good Timing, Jo has been quite busy with so many great things.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO