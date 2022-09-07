Read full article on original website
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
buckscountyherald.com
Solebury breathes sigh of relief over sewer sale opposition
The Solebury Board of Supervisors saw a ray of hope Wednesday in preventing the proposed sale of Bucks County’s public sewer system, serving 1,000 township customers, to Aqua Pennsylvania, a private for-profit corporation. The Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) has voted to give Aqua the exclusive one-year...
Looking For a Liquor License? Bucks County is One Area Where You Can Get It At Upcoming Auction
Those looking to get a liquor license in the Bucks County area can now do so thanks to an upcoming auction. Sue Gleiter wrote about the upcoming opportunity for Penn Live. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will be auctioning off a stockpile of expired restaurant liquor licenses to people in several counties.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upcoming PA Turnpike closings, I-476 Northeast extension
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th to 4:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 11th between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County. Then, the Northeast Extension (I-476)...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautiful, Custom Colonial in Quakertown
This Quakertown estate is the perfect spot for families looking to move to Bucks County. A unique Colonial-style home in Quakertown, located on a beautiful plot of land, has just gone up for sale. . . Located within Haycock Township, this custom estate boasts three bedrooms, a three-car garage, and...
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown Borough to address stricter PFAS guidelines, but it comes with a cost
PFAS, the so-called “forever chemicals” that have been polluting ground water and waterways around the country for decades, also resides in Doylestown Borough’s five wells. A study to consider treatment options for the community’s drinking water is expected to be ready this fall, officials said. While...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County's billion-dollar sale of sewage system is off, Essential Utilities says
Bucks County's proposed $1.1 billion sale of its sewer and water operations is off, according to Essential Utilities Inc. The company reached an exclusive one-year agreement to discuss purchasing the county's wastewater operations in July. That led to public objections to sewer operations, now controlled by the public Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, being controlled by a for-profit operation. Those complaints led to a reversal Tuesday by the authority against such a deal.
buckscountyherald.com
Detours planned: PA Turnpike (I-476) to close overnight Sept. 10 between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley interchanges
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56. Then, the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed southbound...
buckscountyherald.com
Rockhill Drive Ramp in Bensalem to close for two years
The ramp from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange to southbound U.S. 1 will close beginning Tuesday morning, September 13, for about two years for bridge construction in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use northbound U.S....
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
buckscountyherald.com
Municipal partners sought for pop-up bike, pedestrian lane project
TMA Bucks is partnering up with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission through the Travel Options Program in order to implement short term, safe bike infrastructure to see how it can benefit Bucks County long term through the Bucks County Pop-Up Bike/Pedestrian Lane Project. These pop-up bike and pedestrian lanes...
buckscountyherald.com
Voters to decide on Yardley Council size in November
YARDLEY — The referendum question to decrease the size of Yardley Borough Council from seven to five members was certified by the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. The question will appear on the November 8 General Election ballot. This is the first referendum under a 2020 law that...
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Health Care Organization With Bucks County Ties To Potentially Buy New Jersey Medical Center
The potential deal would allow Capital Health to expand their reach to patients all across the area.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A New Jersey medical center could potentially be bought up by a health care organization with centers in Bucks County. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Jamison Brewery Showcases Famous “Bucks County” Sign on Beautiful Outdoor Property
Warwick Farm Brewery will house the Bucks County sign for the next few weeks. A Bucks County brewery will be housing a well-known sign on their outdoor property for the next several weeks. Warwick Farm Brewing, located in Jamison, will be showcasing the famous red “Bucks County” sign outside for...
buckscountyherald.com
$15.8 million in new conservation grants are aimed at restoring Delaware River watershed
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Aug. 25 announced 45 grant awards totaling nearly $15.8 million to improve wildlife habitat, enhance resilience to changing climatic conditions, and engage communities throughout the Delaware River watershed in conservation activities. This year’s grant slate is the first to include funds from...
buckscountyherald.com
Meeting set on referendum to decrease the size of Yardley Borough Council
A hearing on the council size referendum is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, by Bucks County Court of Common Pleas in Courtroom 340. Yardley Borough resident Earl Markey petitioned the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas with signatures of 151 voters for a referendum to decrease the size of Yardley Borough Council from seven to five members. The Court scheduled a hearing regarding certification of the ballot question on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. This would be the first referendum under a 2020 law that shifted the decision from the courts to borough voters.
buckscountyherald.com
Lambertville Goes Wild slates native plant sale
Lambertville Goes Wild is sponsoring a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cavallo Park, 2 Mount Hope St., Lambertville, N.J. Toadshade Wildflower Farm and Gino’s Nursery will be selling an array of perennials, shrubs, trees, and vines. Representatives from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower...
