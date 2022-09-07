ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Solebury breathes sigh of relief over sewer sale opposition

The Solebury Board of Supervisors saw a ray of hope Wednesday in preventing the proposed sale of Bucks County’s public sewer system, serving 1,000 township customers, to Aqua Pennsylvania, a private for-profit corporation. The Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) has voted to give Aqua the exclusive one-year...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upcoming PA Turnpike closings, I-476 Northeast extension

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th to 4:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 11th between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County. Then, the Northeast Extension (I-476)...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Doylestown, PA
Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks County's billion-dollar sale of sewage system is off, Essential Utilities says

Bucks County's proposed $1.1 billion sale of its sewer and water operations is off, according to Essential Utilities Inc. The company reached an exclusive one-year agreement to discuss purchasing the county's wastewater operations in July. That led to public objections to sewer operations, now controlled by the public Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, being controlled by a for-profit operation. Those complaints led to a reversal Tuesday by the authority against such a deal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Detours planned: PA Turnpike (I-476) to close overnight Sept. 10 between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley interchanges

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56. Then, the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed southbound...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
buckscountyherald.com

Rockhill Drive Ramp in Bensalem to close for two years

The ramp from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange to southbound U.S. 1 will close beginning Tuesday morning, September 13, for about two years for bridge construction in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use northbound U.S....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Municipal partners sought for pop-up bike, pedestrian lane project

TMA Bucks is partnering up with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission through the Travel Options Program in order to implement short term, safe bike infrastructure to see how it can benefit Bucks County long term through the Bucks County Pop-Up Bike/Pedestrian Lane Project. These pop-up bike and pedestrian lanes...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Voters to decide on Yardley Council size in November

YARDLEY — The referendum question to decrease the size of Yardley Borough Council from seven to five members was certified by the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. The question will appear on the November 8 General Election ballot. This is the first referendum under a 2020 law that...
YARDLEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewer Systems#Privatization#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Aqua Pennsylvania#Afsme Council 88
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Health Care Organization With Bucks County Ties To Potentially Buy New Jersey Medical Center

The potential deal would allow Capital Health to expand their reach to patients all across the area.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A New Jersey medical center could potentially be bought up by a health care organization with centers in Bucks County. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
buckscountyherald.com

$15.8 million in new conservation grants are aimed at restoring Delaware River watershed

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Aug. 25 announced 45 grant awards totaling nearly $15.8 million to improve wildlife habitat, enhance resilience to changing climatic conditions, and engage communities throughout the Delaware River watershed in conservation activities. This year’s grant slate is the first to include funds from...
DELAWARE, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Meeting set on referendum to decrease the size of Yardley Borough Council

A hearing on the council size referendum is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, by Bucks County Court of Common Pleas in Courtroom 340. Yardley Borough resident Earl Markey petitioned the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas with signatures of 151 voters for a referendum to decrease the size of Yardley Borough Council from seven to five members. The Court scheduled a hearing regarding certification of the ballot question on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. This would be the first referendum under a 2020 law that shifted the decision from the courts to borough voters.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Lambertville Goes Wild slates native plant sale

Lambertville Goes Wild is sponsoring a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cavallo Park, 2 Mount Hope St., Lambertville, N.J. Toadshade Wildflower Farm and Gino’s Nursery will be selling an array of perennials, shrubs, trees, and vines. Representatives from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy