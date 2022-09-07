ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

U.S. mediation board meeting with railroads, unions ahead of possible strike

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The National Mediation Board is holding a meeting with unions and freight railroads Wednesday that was joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh ahead of a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters.

Unions and freight railroads have so far struck contract deals covering about 21,000 workers in five unions after U.S. President Joe Biden named an emergency board to help reach agreements. Under the Railway Labor Act, carriers and unions remain in a 30-day cooling off period that expires just after midnight ET on Sept. 16.

