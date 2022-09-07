ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTEN.com

How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ajmc.com

TAVR May Induce Early LVEF Improvement in Heart Failure

This study investigated long-term mortality outcomes following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) among patients with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50% and comorbid severe aortic stenosis. Despite having severe aortic stenosis and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50%, one-third of patients who underwent transcatheter aortic valve...
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert

One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
MedicalXpress

Having high cholesterol and reduced physical stamina and being overweight are long COVID sequelae in young adults

Healthy young people with just a mild COVID infection can sometimes suffer temporary post-infection consequences such as tiredness, loss of smell and taste or reduced fertility. These symptoms usually improve with time. But a new UZH study conducted with Swiss Armed Forces personnel shows that young people post COVID are likely to have increased cholesterol, a high BMI, and a reduced level of physical stamina. As a result, they may be more likely to develop metabolic disorders and cardiovascular complications in the long term.
consultant360.com

The Effect of Diet on Prodromal Features of Parkinson Disease

It has been well established that diet affects the brain in many ways. A new investigation1 into healthy diet patterns and their effect on prodromal features of Parkinson disease adds to the current body of literature. Lead author Samantha A. Molsberry, PhD, who is a postdoctoral research fellow in the...
MedicalXpress

Psychological distress before COVID-19 infection increases risk of long COVID

Psychological distress, including depression, anxiety, worry, perceived stress, and loneliness, before COVID-19 infection was associated with an increased risk of long COVID, according to researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The increased risk was independent of smoking, asthma, and other health behaviors or physical health conditions. "We...
Refinery29

What Does It Mean To Have “High-Functioning” Anxiety?

Anxiety can manifest in a number of ways. Whether it's constant, draining panic attacks, shaking or bouts of stress and mood changes, many people consider themselves high-functioning because they feel as if they have a lid on their anxiety, and that it's not a huge problem for them. It's not...
Nature.com

Association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolically healthy deterioration across different body shape phenotypes at baseline and change patterns

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a hepatic manifestation of metabolic syndrome (MetS), and the relationship between NAFLD and metabolic deterioration remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate dynamic changes in metabolically healthy phenotypes and to assess the impact of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on the conversion from metabolically healthy (MH) to metabolically unhealthy (MU) phenotypes across body shape phenotypes and phenotypic change patterns. We defined body shape phenotypes using both the body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC) and defined metabolic health as individuals scoring"‰â‰¤"‰1 on the NCEP-ATP III criteria, excluding WC. A total of 12,910 Chinese participants who were MH at baseline were enrolled in 2013 and followed-up in 2019 or 2020. During a median follow-up of 6.9Â years, 27.0% (n"‰="‰3,486) of the MH individuals developed an MU phenotype. According to the multivariate Cox analyses, NAFLD was a significant predictor of conversion from the MH to MU phenotype, independent of potential confounders (HR: 1.12; 95% confidence interval: 1.02"“1.22). For the MH-normal weight group, the relative risk of NAFLD in phenotypic conversion was 1.21 (95% CI 1.03"“1.41, P"‰="‰0.017), which was relatively higher than that of MH-overweight/obesity group (HR: 1.14, 95% CI 1.02"“1.26, P"‰="‰0.013). Interestingly, the effect of NAFLD at baseline on MH deterioration was stronger in the "lean" phenotype group than in the "non-lean" phenotype group at baseline and in the "fluctuating non-lean" phenotype change pattern group than in the "stable non-lean" phenotype change pattern group during follow-up. In conclusion, lean NAFLD is not as benign as currently considered and requires more attention during metabolic status screening.
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
psychologytoday.com

The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious

Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. One new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
ajmc.com

Could CAR-NK Cells Using Cord Blood Offer a Treatment for Multiple Myeloma?

For several years, investigators have examined the potential for allogenic natural killer (NK) cells as an alternative for “off-the-shelf” chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) treatments. New study results presented at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) meeting showed CD38 CAR-NK cells significantly reduced the tumor burden—and improved survival. For...
2minutemedicine.com

Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial

1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
