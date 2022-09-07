Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
SFGate
Seven health factors that may point to hATTR amyloidosis, an inherited rare disease
(BPT) - Hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis is a rare, inherited and debilitating condition characterized by the buildup of amyloid deposits throughout multiple parts of the body, including the nerves, digestive system and heart. While there are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide who live with hATTR amyloidosis, there could be more....
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
Blood type may have a role in the risk of having a stroke before age 60
A new meta-analysis conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine suggests that blood type may have a role in the risk of stroke at an early age, according to a press release published by the institution. The study employed all known information from genetic studies on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Stimulation of the vagus nerve strengthens the communication between the stomach and the brain
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a...
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
KTEN.com
How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact
Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman
We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ajmc.com
TAVR May Induce Early LVEF Improvement in Heart Failure
This study investigated long-term mortality outcomes following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) among patients with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50% and comorbid severe aortic stenosis. Despite having severe aortic stenosis and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50%, one-third of patients who underwent transcatheter aortic valve...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
MedicalXpress
Having high cholesterol and reduced physical stamina and being overweight are long COVID sequelae in young adults
Healthy young people with just a mild COVID infection can sometimes suffer temporary post-infection consequences such as tiredness, loss of smell and taste or reduced fertility. These symptoms usually improve with time. But a new UZH study conducted with Swiss Armed Forces personnel shows that young people post COVID are likely to have increased cholesterol, a high BMI, and a reduced level of physical stamina. As a result, they may be more likely to develop metabolic disorders and cardiovascular complications in the long term.
consultant360.com
The Effect of Diet on Prodromal Features of Parkinson Disease
It has been well established that diet affects the brain in many ways. A new investigation1 into healthy diet patterns and their effect on prodromal features of Parkinson disease adds to the current body of literature. Lead author Samantha A. Molsberry, PhD, who is a postdoctoral research fellow in the...
MedicalXpress
Psychological distress before COVID-19 infection increases risk of long COVID
Psychological distress, including depression, anxiety, worry, perceived stress, and loneliness, before COVID-19 infection was associated with an increased risk of long COVID, according to researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The increased risk was independent of smoking, asthma, and other health behaviors or physical health conditions. "We...
Refinery29
What Does It Mean To Have “High-Functioning” Anxiety?
Anxiety can manifest in a number of ways. Whether it's constant, draining panic attacks, shaking or bouts of stress and mood changes, many people consider themselves high-functioning because they feel as if they have a lid on their anxiety, and that it's not a huge problem for them. It's not...
Medical News Today
High blood pressure linked to bone loss and aging, mouse study finds
Evidence suggests that high blood pressure or hypertension is linked to an increased risk of bone loss. A recent study in a mouse model shows that high blood pressure may accelerate bone loss in young animals similar to that observed during the typical aging process. The bone loss observed in...
Nature.com
Association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolically healthy deterioration across different body shape phenotypes at baseline and change patterns
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a hepatic manifestation of metabolic syndrome (MetS), and the relationship between NAFLD and metabolic deterioration remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate dynamic changes in metabolically healthy phenotypes and to assess the impact of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on the conversion from metabolically healthy (MH) to metabolically unhealthy (MU) phenotypes across body shape phenotypes and phenotypic change patterns. We defined body shape phenotypes using both the body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC) and defined metabolic health as individuals scoring"‰â‰¤"‰1 on the NCEP-ATP III criteria, excluding WC. A total of 12,910 Chinese participants who were MH at baseline were enrolled in 2013 and followed-up in 2019 or 2020. During a median follow-up of 6.9Â years, 27.0% (n"‰="‰3,486) of the MH individuals developed an MU phenotype. According to the multivariate Cox analyses, NAFLD was a significant predictor of conversion from the MH to MU phenotype, independent of potential confounders (HR: 1.12; 95% confidence interval: 1.02"“1.22). For the MH-normal weight group, the relative risk of NAFLD in phenotypic conversion was 1.21 (95% CI 1.03"“1.41, P"‰="‰0.017), which was relatively higher than that of MH-overweight/obesity group (HR: 1.14, 95% CI 1.02"“1.26, P"‰="‰0.013). Interestingly, the effect of NAFLD at baseline on MH deterioration was stronger in the "lean" phenotype group than in the "non-lean" phenotype group at baseline and in the "fluctuating non-lean" phenotype change pattern group than in the "stable non-lean" phenotype change pattern group during follow-up. In conclusion, lean NAFLD is not as benign as currently considered and requires more attention during metabolic status screening.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. One new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
ajmc.com
Could CAR-NK Cells Using Cord Blood Offer a Treatment for Multiple Myeloma?
For several years, investigators have examined the potential for allogenic natural killer (NK) cells as an alternative for “off-the-shelf” chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) treatments. New study results presented at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) meeting showed CD38 CAR-NK cells significantly reduced the tumor burden—and improved survival. For...
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
Comments / 0