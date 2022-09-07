Read full article on original website
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
These are the most expensive rentals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sky’s the limit regarding high-end luxury rentals in Las Vegas. When the monthly price of a one or two-bedroom apartment easily tops $1,500, there is a segment of the population for whom it makes sense to consider a multi-thousand dollar-a-month rental over a traditional mortgage.
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
Fox5 KVVU
Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parts of the 215 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will see overnight lane closures for the next nine months. According to a news release, the lane restrictions will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Mongoose Eatery and Bar to Open in Enterprise
Little is yet known about the restaurant opening near Blue Diamond and Decatur
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Change Clears Major Hurdle
The Las Vegas Strip never stops. It's a 24/7 environment where the gaming floor never closes, restaurants and entertainment options stay open into the wee hours, and pretty much every pleasure known to man can be had at more or less any time. This 4.2-mile stretch of road has also...
vegas24seven.com
Treasure Island Las Vegas launches new breakfast menu at Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar
Treasure Island Las Vegas launches new breakfast menu at Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar. Just in time for football season (and for breakfast and bottomless mimosa lovers alike), Treasure Island Las Vegas’ Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar has launched an all-new breakfast menu, available Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Breakfast bites priced at $16 include the Chorizo Con Papas Breakfast Bowl, Breakfast Sandwich served on jalapeño cornbread, Chicken Chilaquiles and the Breakfast Meat Lovers Quesadilla. On the beverage front, Bottomless Mimosas are available for $24 per person and a Bloody Mary Bonanza pitcher runs $50. For more information on Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar visit www.treasureisland.com.
vegas24seven.com
Flight Club Las Vegas to Host Multiple Hiring Events to Fill Over 100 Positions at New Location inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS TO HOST MULTIPLE HIRING EVENTS TO FILL OVER 100 POSITIONS AT NEW LOCATION INSIDE. GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS. Set to open this fall, State of Play Hospitality’s popular Social Darts concept Flight Club Las Vegas will be hosting a series of job fair events in September as they look to fill over 100 positions at the all-new location. Kicking off Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 24, the highly anticipated destination will invite local job seekers to become a part of the Strip’s newest hot-spot inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.
Las Vegas valley among most diverse areas in U.S., new survey shows
Four Las Vegas townships, as well as the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, are in the Top 50 cities for ethnic diversity, according to a survey based on U.S. Census data.
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at Jones Boulevard near Badura Avenue near Warm Springs Road. Police stated that the victim involved in the crash was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition. The identity of the motorcyclist was not provided by the Police. The officials have...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada
Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
cdcgamingreports.com
Nevada regulators recommend Bally’s takeover of Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday paved the way for Bally’s Corp. to take over the operations of the Tropicana Las Vegas and redevelop the Strip property as its western flagship. Bally’s is purchasing the Tropicana from Gaming and Leisure Properties, a gaming-focused real estate investment trust, for...
Las Vegas residents pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas did not hold back its love for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Many people spoke to 8 News Now and said there was no doubt the queen had a monumental impact. Brian Tait Las Vegas resident said he was heartbroken after hearing about the queen’s passing on Thursday. He described […]
Metro police warn against hanging out at ‘The Saddle’ in northeast Las Vegas
Metro police are stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area known as "The Saddle" after increasing reports of violent crime
8newsnow.com
Air quality, dust alert issued due to blowing dust, wind across Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blowing dust and wind along the north end of the Las Vegas Strip created visibility issues for drivers on Thursday evening and it continued to linger into Friday afternoon. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an air quality and dust alert for...
Daily Beast
How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas
John Cahill never saw it coming. In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.
