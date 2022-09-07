Read full article on original website
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier. It’s turtle time at Gulf State Park Pier. The Sept. 10-11 Turtle Fest will be all about the amazing sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. You can learn about these marine animals from the experts throughout the day. Activties include games and a scavenger hunt that will take you on an exploration on the pier. Cost is $3 per person for visitors to sightsee on the pier.
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has added five Special Opportunity Areas, including a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and a longleaf pine savanna along the Perdido and Blackwater rivers in Baldwin County. Hunters can apply to use the SOA to hunt white-tailed deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, feral swine and small game. Register at outdooralabama.com.
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores. Bama Beach Pickleball Club is back with its beginners’ play day program at Christ Church in Gulf Shores. Play will be from 1 – 4 p.m. every Wednesday and play is limited to those who want to either learn the game or for those who are just starting their pickleball careers and want to play with other beginners to hone their skills. Cost is $3 for club members and $5 for non-members.
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores. A local non-profit, Eco Clean Marine, will host a trash pick-up in Gulf Shores on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Tacky Jacks at 9 a.m. to pick up trash around the Waterway Village neighborhood for an hour. (Buckets, gloves, beverages provided).
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B.
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B. The 11th Annual Kenny Vines Memorial Fishing Tournament, hosted by Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach will be held on Sept. 23-24-25. The tournament includes offshore categories for Billfish (Catch & Release), Swordfish, Tuna, Dolphin, Wahoo and Junior Anglers with proceeds benefiting The Billfish Foundation and local charities. Kenny Vines, KV to his friends, was a passionate fisherman and conservationist who passed away in 2011.
Other wealthy school systems will look closely at how O.B. resolves funding issues with state
Other wealthy school systems will look closely at how O.B. resolves funding issues with state. If the normal rules that are applied to state funding for education are followed, the Orange Beach Board of Education instead of getting money from the state could owe as much as $7 million, according to Baldwin County School System Chief Financial Officer John Wilson.
Waterways Bridge is on ALDOT bid letting list for the third time
Waterways Bridge is on ALDOT bid letting list for the third time. The on-again, off-again Alabama Department of Transportation bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is on for the third time. The state announced the estimated $80 million bridge project would be on the bid letting list for Sept. 30. It...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl on Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. ‘til 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of beer tastings, food catered by Safari Club Restaurant, live music by Grits & Greens, meet and greets with animals, and more. All proceeds benefit the Zoo and support sloth conservation efforts in South America.
New Anglican church forming in South Baldwin
A new Anglican Church is being formed in the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley area. The congregation will feature a traditional service (liturgy). The Church will be based on the Bible as the inspired Word of God. Holy Scripture uniquely communicates who God is and what He desires from us as His people. The church will aim to equip its people with knowledge and love of Scripture through biblical preaching and teaching.
Clearing Reefs of Lionfish
Freedom Boat Club provided the transportatiaon, and (L to R) Chase Russel, Scott Christenson, and Bruce Bernard provided the expertise when the trio visited 10 artificial reefs off of the coast of Orange Beach and removed more than 70 invasive lionfish. Native to coral reefs in the tropical waters of the South Pacific and Indian Oceans. This species threatens the well-being of Gulf of Mexico coral reefs and other marine ecosystems.
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place. Ever More Nest, Early James, FBISF writers slated to play. The City of Gulf Shores will continue present free Sunset Series concerts on three more Thursday evenings this month from the pavilion at the Town Green at Gulf Place (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) from 6-8 p.m.
Alligators & Ale Cornhole & 5K Oct. 1 in Summerdale
Alligators & Ale Cornhole & 5K Oct. 1 in Summerdale. The Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club’s Alligators and Ale 5K/Fun Run & Corn Hole Tournament, a fundraiser for Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, will be held on Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. at Alligator Alley in Summerdale. Race registration...
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight. Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival (FBISF) fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Yhe FBISF Autism Awareness Night includes a silent auction, with the bid...
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September. Phase I of the beachfront CoastAL development in Orange Beach, which includes a retail shop and outdoor bar, should be open by the end of September, according to owner John McInnis of Orange Beach Land Company. In December of...
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B.
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B. Sponsorships available for all programs offered at local non-profit. Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s annual Nutcracker production will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the space the Ballet Academy shares at the Orange Beach Tennis Center at 4851 Wilson Blvd. (More info: 251-979-9851, coastalballet@gmail.com or CoastalBallet.com).
Peace Lutheran Flags of Peace Sept. 10-11
Flags of Peace will be flying proudly September 10-11 in front of Peace Lutheran Church on the Beach Express (8250 Roscoe Rd.) in Foley. Set in a grid pattern on 7.5 foot poles, the 3×5 American Flags will be planted to honor and remember American heroes such as first responders, military-*, and anyone else that flag sponsors would like to honor with Old Glory!
Bama Beach Pickleball Club Raises $20K For Gastric Cancer Foundation
Bama Beach Pickleball Club and Foley Sports Tourism sponsored an Aug. 24-28 pickleball tournament that, with the support of Foley Sports Tourism and a wide range of local sponsors, including lead sponsor Community Senior Life in Orange Beach, raised over $20,000 for The Gastric Cancer Foundation. Many thanks to sponsors and the 30 plus volunteers who helped run the tourney. Under the direction of Eddie McDonald, the pickleball ambassador for Baldwin County, 367 players from 11 states played 699 matches. Playerss’ ages ranged from 14 to 81, and 200 medals were presented in 5 categories. Pictured: Volunteers, players and fans filled the Foley Event Center throughout the five day tourney.
Orange Beach resident arrested in death of Mt. Vernon cop
Orange Beach resident Tyler Lee Henderson, 31, has been arrested for murder following a traffic accident that killed a Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez (pictured) on Hwy. 59 at the intersection of County Rd. 36 on Aug. 22. Henderson’s pickup truck ran the stop sign at the Hwy. 59 intersection at “an excessive speed” and the truck struck Lopez’s police cruiser at around 7 p.m. Lopez had 20 years of police service. Henderson’s truck did not have the interlock device that he was required to have installed in his car because of past DUI convictions, according to Summedale Police. He was arrested in 2019 for DUI in Orange Beach. “A gray 2017 GMC truck was traveling west on County Road 36 at an excessive rate of speed,” said Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock. “Officer Lopez was traveling south on Highway 59 in the outside lane. The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He crossed four lanes of traffic and made contact with Lopez and caused what can only be described as an explosion. We believe officer Lopez was killed upon impact.” “We are grieving,” said Mt. Vernon Police Chief Duncan Harrington. “We are going to grieve and we also have 1,500 other citizens we have to take care of and so we’ll do our job and grieve together.” According to Harrington, Officer Lopez was beloved in Mt. Vernon and was driving to his Foley home at the end of his shift at the time of the crash. “He was a smiling face to the community, whether it was attending a funeral, or taking someone to the grocery store who couldn’t get there themselves, or feeding stray animals, or tending to anything or anyone,” Harrington said. Officer Lopez had served Mount Vernon for 12 years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tourney Sept. 24
Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tourney Sept. 24. The 2nd Annual Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tournament will be held Sept. 24 at The Boat Bar at The Wharf in Orange Beach. First throw is at 11 a.m. Get your team and your bags ready, and come out to “Toss with a Cause” with the Maidens and its sponsors. Proceeds will benefit Mary’s Shelter and The Lighthouse. All games in the double elimination tourney will be played using ACA rules/scoring. This is a rain or shine event. In addition to a $500 cash prize, there will be second and third place prizes. For additional registration info and sponsor opportunities, email mipsfundraising@Gmail.com or call 251-747-2530. Sponsor forms can be mailed to Kim Hychee, 14730 Summerdale, AL. 36580.
Author Roy Hoffman will speak Sept. 15 at Foley Public Library
Author Roy Hoffman will speak Sept. 15 at Foley Public Library. Local author Roy Hoffman will give a presentation titled “Inspiration: Where Stories Come From” at the Foley Public Library in the upstairs meeting room at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15. Reservations are required. RSVP at foleylibrary.org or...
