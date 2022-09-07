ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong

Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
Facing Staff Shortages, Trumbull Debates Return to Defined Benefit Pensions for Police

TRUMBULL – Town officials may reinstate a defined benefit pension plan for local police officers in an effort, they say, to improve employee retention. Police departments across the state have struggled to hire officers over the last few years. Trumbull is no different – the full strength of the department is 82 officers, but the town currently employs 69.
Talking Transportation: NIMBYs — A Different Perspective

A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to...
