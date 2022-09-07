Read full article on original website
Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong
Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
Facing Staff Shortages, Trumbull Debates Return to Defined Benefit Pensions for Police
TRUMBULL – Town officials may reinstate a defined benefit pension plan for local police officers in an effort, they say, to improve employee retention. Police departments across the state have struggled to hire officers over the last few years. Trumbull is no different – the full strength of the department is 82 officers, but the town currently employs 69.
Former Stamford Democratic Chief Found Guilty of 28 Felonies in Ballot Fraud Case
STAMFORD – A state Superior Court judge Monday found the city’s former Democratic Party chief guilty of all 28 Class D felonies he faced in a ballot fraud case. But the long-delayed case, in which John Mallozzi is charged with forging absentee ballots in the 2015 municipal election, is far from over.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Closures, Exits Ridgeway Shopping Center
STAMFORD – Jen Morris was on her way to Staples in the Ridgeway Shopping Center to buy printer paper Tuesday when she saw a bright red sign outside Bed Bath & Beyond. “Entire Store on Sale,” it reads. If not for the sign, she wouldn’t have gone into...
Talking Transportation: NIMBYs — A Different Perspective
A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to...
