The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Sept. 10. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the church office at 251-967-4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. Participants will be required to pre-register, and families are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO