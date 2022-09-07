Read full article on original website
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has added five Special Opportunity Areas, including a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and a longleaf pine savanna along the Perdido and Blackwater rivers in Baldwin County. Hunters can apply to use the SOA to hunt white-tailed deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, feral swine and small game. Register at outdooralabama.com.
Pirates of Massacre Island Sept. 17-18 at Fort Gaines
Pirates of Massacre Island Sept. 17-18 at Fort Gaines. The Pirates of Massacre Island will be landing on Dauphin Island Sept. 17-18 at historic Fort Gaines, as the Fort Gaines Historic Site and the 6th Alabama Cavalry Buccaneers portray life on the Gulf Coast in the 1700s. Activities include flintlock pistol duels, a pirate tug-o-war, swashbuckling sword play, cannon firings and a treasure hunt for kids ages 12 and under. The fort opens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $9 for visitors age 13 and over, $5 for those ages 5-12 and free for those 4 and under.
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B.
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B. The 11th Annual Kenny Vines Memorial Fishing Tournament, hosted by Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach will be held on Sept. 23-24-25. The tournament includes offshore categories for Billfish (Catch & Release), Swordfish, Tuna, Dolphin, Wahoo and Junior Anglers with proceeds benefiting The Billfish Foundation and local charities. Kenny Vines, KV to his friends, was a passionate fisherman and conservationist who passed away in 2011.
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores. A local non-profit, Eco Clean Marine, will host a trash pick-up in Gulf Shores on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Tacky Jacks at 9 a.m. to pick up trash around the Waterway Village neighborhood for an hour. (Buckets, gloves, beverages provided).
Island Food Pantry Sept. 10 at The Island Church
The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Sept. 10. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the church office at 251-967-4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. Participants will be required to pre-register, and families are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd.
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores. Bama Beach Pickleball Club is back with its beginners’ play day program at Christ Church in Gulf Shores. Play will be from 1 – 4 p.m. every Wednesday and play is limited to those who want to either learn the game or for those who are just starting their pickleball careers and want to play with other beginners to hone their skills. Cost is $3 for club members and $5 for non-members.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl on Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. ‘til 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of beer tastings, food catered by Safari Club Restaurant, live music by Grits & Greens, meet and greets with animals, and more. All proceeds benefit the Zoo and support sloth conservation efforts in South America.
Other wealthy school systems will look closely at how O.B. resolves funding issues with state
Other wealthy school systems will look closely at how O.B. resolves funding issues with state. If the normal rules that are applied to state funding for education are followed, the Orange Beach Board of Education instead of getting money from the state could owe as much as $7 million, according to Baldwin County School System Chief Financial Officer John Wilson.
Clearing Reefs of Lionfish
Freedom Boat Club provided the transportatiaon, and (L to R) Chase Russel, Scott Christenson, and Bruce Bernard provided the expertise when the trio visited 10 artificial reefs off of the coast of Orange Beach and removed more than 70 invasive lionfish. Native to coral reefs in the tropical waters of the South Pacific and Indian Oceans. This species threatens the well-being of Gulf of Mexico coral reefs and other marine ecosystems.
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September. Phase I of the beachfront CoastAL development in Orange Beach, which includes a retail shop and outdoor bar, should be open by the end of September, according to owner John McInnis of Orange Beach Land Company. In December of...
Bama Beach Pickleball Club Raises $20K For Gastric Cancer Foundation
Bama Beach Pickleball Club and Foley Sports Tourism sponsored an Aug. 24-28 pickleball tournament that, with the support of Foley Sports Tourism and a wide range of local sponsors, including lead sponsor Community Senior Life in Orange Beach, raised over $20,000 for The Gastric Cancer Foundation. Many thanks to sponsors and the 30 plus volunteers who helped run the tourney. Under the direction of Eddie McDonald, the pickleball ambassador for Baldwin County, 367 players from 11 states played 699 matches. Playerss’ ages ranged from 14 to 81, and 200 medals were presented in 5 categories. Pictured: Volunteers, players and fans filled the Foley Event Center throughout the five day tourney.
G.S. to spend $93K on Bodenhamer Center parking lot
G.S. to spend $93K on Bodenhamer Center parking lot. At the Sept. 6 work session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider awarding a contract to Civil Southeast to design the improvements to the Bodenhamer Center parking lot. The proposal is for $77,800 and in April the city also paid the company $15,200 to Civil Southeast for preliminary survey and design work.
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place. Ever More Nest, Early James, FBISF writers slated to play. The City of Gulf Shores will continue present free Sunset Series concerts on three more Thursday evenings this month from the pavilion at the Town Green at Gulf Place (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) from 6-8 p.m.
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale. The 71st Annual Baldwin County Fair will be held Sept. 20-24 at The Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Fair hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 – 11p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday from 2 -11 p.m. Free parking is offered at The Fairgrounds. For more info, visit baldwincofair.com or call 251-947-3247.
New Anglican church forming in South Baldwin
A new Anglican Church is being formed in the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley area. The congregation will feature a traditional service (liturgy). The Church will be based on the Bible as the inspired Word of God. Holy Scripture uniquely communicates who God is and what He desires from us as His people. The church will aim to equip its people with knowledge and love of Scripture through biblical preaching and teaching.
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation. This past May’s Second Annual Perdido Key Music Festival raised $20,210 for the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival to continue the legacy of the event’s founder, Joe Gilchrist, who passed away earlier this year. All proceeds from PKMF 2022 will benefit the Frank Brown Music Foundation. That is in addition to $20,000 the event formerly known as HoodStock raised in 2021 for the foundation.
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight. Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival (FBISF) fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Yhe FBISF Autism Awareness Night includes a silent auction, with the bid...
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B.
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B. Sponsorships available for all programs offered at local non-profit. Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s annual Nutcracker production will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the space the Ballet Academy shares at the Orange Beach Tennis Center at 4851 Wilson Blvd. (More info: 251-979-9851, coastalballet@gmail.com or CoastalBallet.com).
Peace Lutheran Flags of Peace Sept. 10-11
Flags of Peace will be flying proudly September 10-11 in front of Peace Lutheran Church on the Beach Express (8250 Roscoe Rd.) in Foley. Set in a grid pattern on 7.5 foot poles, the 3×5 American Flags will be planted to honor and remember American heroes such as first responders, military-*, and anyone else that flag sponsors would like to honor with Old Glory!
Legion Post 99 in Foley to host Remember 9/11 ceremony
Legion Post 99 in Foley to host Remember 9/11 ceremony. American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host Remember 09/11/2001 ceremonies on Sunday, September 11 beginning with breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a remembrance for each of the three planes according to time of impact at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the field in rural Western Pennsylvania. There will be a pot-luck lunch break followed by a Post 99 flag retirement ceremony for those who lost their lives on that fateful day as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country since that day. Post 99 is located at 2101 S McKenzie St. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3114 or facebook.
