Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Tallest high-rise in Texas to tower above Austin in late 2026
Texas’ tallest building is set to grace the Austin skyline three years from now. At 74 stories tall and 1,022 feet high, the downtown mixed-use project – carrying the new name of Waterline – is scheduled to open in late 2026. Construction is underway at 98 Red River St., near the Austin Convention Center.
Houston-based British Consulate teams embarks on 2,500-mile Texas road trip to host cultural pop-ups
Heads up, Texans: The British are coming. Houston-based head of the British Consulate, Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde, and his senior-most staff will embark on a 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The trek will feature tree plantings and what the consulate dubs “consulate pop-ups” in each city.
Yelp gifts $10,000 to Houston hot chicken restaurant as part of $100k in grants to Texas businesses
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Texas clocks in as 5th hardest-working state in U.S., survey says
In the 1980s, disco queen Donna Summer sang the praises of a blue-collar woman in the hit tune “She Works Hard for the Money.” If the song were to be updated for this decade, it might morph into an ode to the hardworking women and men of Texas.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Raise a glass to Texas wine and outdoor fun in friendly Early
Wine lovers, put Early on your must-visit list. Tucked between Austin and Abilene lies the Skies Over Texas winery, where owners Brian and Moira McCue have been bringing their award-winning, handcrafted vinos to Central Texas since 2017. Everything from reds and whites to rosés and sweet varieties are all made...
Lynn Wyatt-approved designer chairs Texas Medal of Arts Awards return in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier patrons of the arts, the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), announced the return of the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts (TMAA) awards, coming in 2023. The nonprofit's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023.
Vonlane expands luxury bus service from Houston to charming Texas city
In welcome news for Houston travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to a favorite North Texas destination. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, from Houston to Fort Worth and Austin (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
Rice University scores No. 6 rank among best colleges in the U.S. and No. 1 in Texas
Rice University is a star student among the top colleges in the U.S. A new ranking from education information and review platform Niche ranks Rice as the sixth best college in the country and the best in Texas, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology holding the top spot nationally. Rice’s ranking is one notch above its seventh-place showing on the list Niche released in 2021.
Ken Hoffman hams it up with the greatest breakfast sandwich no one's heard of — outside New Jersey
Over the course of my career as Houston’s leading discount restaurant critic, more than 1,000 fast food burger and pizza reviews, I never critiqued a sandwich that wasn’t available at every street corner drive-thru. Let alone a sandwich that I had to assemble and cook in my professional...
