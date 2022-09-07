ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston-based British Consulate teams embarks on 2,500-mile Texas road trip to host cultural pop-ups

Heads up, Texans: The British are coming. Houston-based head of the British Consulate, Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde, and his senior-most staff will embark on a 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The trek will feature tree plantings and what the consulate dubs “consulate pop-ups” in each city.
Rice University scores No. 6 rank among best colleges in the U.S. and No. 1 in Texas

Rice University is a star student among the top colleges in the U.S. A new ranking from education information and review platform Niche ranks Rice as the sixth best college in the country and the best in Texas, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology holding the top spot nationally. Rice’s ranking is one notch above its seventh-place showing on the list Niche released in 2021.
