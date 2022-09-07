“Ashrei,” is the first word in the Book of Psalms. Often translated as “happy,” “ashrei” can also mean forward and upward. For 38 years, Central Reform Congregation has worked to move our region forward on a path towards justice and dignity for all. This year, we’re thrilled to share that the latest tool we’ve developed to keep pushing forward is the birth of a new non-profit organization of CRC called the Ashrei Foundation.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO