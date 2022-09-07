ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stljewishlight.org

What you need to know about Sababa 2022

They say all good things are worth waiting for. That’s certainly how organizers of the second Sababa Jewish Arts and Cultural Festival are approaching this year’s event, after postponing it twice, in 2020 and 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is not an art, music or food...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Halpern-Cline Engagement

Samantha Joy Halpern, daughter of Randi Halpern and Chuck Halpern of St. Louis, and Jonathan Stuart Cline, son of Nancy and Steve Cline of Kansas City, have announced their engagement. Samantha is the granddaughter of the late Doris and Alex Silverman of Kansas City, and the late Pearl and Jack...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Scholl-Schmittdiel Engagement

Shea Scholl, daughter of Tim and Marty Scholl of Jackson, Mo., and Thomas Schmittdiel, son of Thomas & Randee Schmittdiel of Chesterfield, have announced their engagement. Shea is the granddaughter of Marlene Scholl and the late Ray Scholl of Jackson, Mo., and Antonia Ponder and the late Norbert Ponder of Perryville, Mo.
JACKSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
stljewishlight.org

Saving the soul of the nation, one vote at a time

“Ashrei,” is the first word in the Book of Psalms. Often translated as “happy,” “ashrei” can also mean forward and upward. For 38 years, Central Reform Congregation has worked to move our region forward on a path towards justice and dignity for all. This year, we’re thrilled to share that the latest tool we’ve developed to keep pushing forward is the birth of a new non-profit organization of CRC called the Ashrei Foundation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Judith Albert Kaplan

Judith Albert Kaplan passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 5, 2022. Judy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 16, 1944. After marrying Philip Kaplan in 1966, the couple moved to New York City where Judy worked in advertising while Phil completed his Masters in Tax Law at New York University. In 1967, they moved to St. Louis and shortly thereafter started a family with the birth of their twin sons.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Arthur M. Seltzer

Beloved husband of Loretta Walter Seltzer; dear brother and brother in law of Stephen (Beverly) Seltzer and Beth (late Lynn) Abbott; dear cousin, uncle and friend to many. Arthur was active and supported many non-profit Jewish and non-Jewish charity and business organizations. He also was a big St. Louis sports fan.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy