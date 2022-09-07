ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Comments / 137

susan norris
2d ago

There are so many things that effect our kids today. Bullying should not be one of them.Kids ARE cruel, they have been taught by every angle of this society. Pray for our children

Reply(5)
59
RarityStation51
2d ago

parents need to get involved, even if their kid says not to.... GET INVOLVED.... Gabe Taye, Austin Pendergrass... How many more have to die because of bullying before parents speak up loud and make their voices heard for school officials to stop protecting bullies....

Reply(5)
51
Maryan Coupe
2d ago

yes, this is a terrible tragedy. love and prayers to all affected by this event and I hope we don't have to have another...to get something done about bullies.

Reply
25
 

TheDailyBeast

‘Kids Can Be So Cruel’: Middle Schooler Who Took His Own Life on Campus Was Bullied, Family Says

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.A 13-year-old North Carolina boy whose on-campus death sent shockwaves through the community this week took his own life after being bullied, his family says.Austin Pendergrass, an eighth-grader at Wendell Middle School, was found dead on campus Tuesday morning, prompting school officials to send students home due to what was initially labeled a “medical crisis.”The boy’s family has now confirmed...
