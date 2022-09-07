There are so many things that effect our kids today. Bullying should not be one of them.Kids ARE cruel, they have been taught by every angle of this society. Pray for our children
parents need to get involved, even if their kid says not to.... GET INVOLVED.... Gabe Taye, Austin Pendergrass... How many more have to die because of bullying before parents speak up loud and make their voices heard for school officials to stop protecting bullies....
yes, this is a terrible tragedy. love and prayers to all affected by this event and I hope we don't have to have another...to get something done about bullies.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Related
‘Kids Can Be So Cruel’: Middle Schooler Who Took His Own Life on Campus Was Bullied, Family Says
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
'Medical crisis' ends school day early for Wendell Middle students
More than 100 students baptized without permission at Christian school
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Back-to-school safety should include mental health
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
IN THIS ARTICLE
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
Raleigh inmate assaulted and killed in prison by other inmates: officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Champion racer and father Chris Beazley killed in interstate crash
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
Rocky Mount Academy's Wells Hutson makes extra effort to mentor special needs students
Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn
Wake County family wants answers after they say teacher hit 16-year-old on head with textbook
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
WRAL News
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 137