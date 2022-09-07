Penguins to have 15 games on national television in 2022-23
The Penguins will appear on national television 15 times during the 2022-23 season.
On Wednesday, the NHL announced its national television schedule in the United States with ABC, TNT and ESPN.
Most notably, the Winter Classic, which pits the Penguins against the Boston Bruins at Boston’s Fenway Park on Jan. 2, will be broadcast on TNT.
None of the Penguins’ games will be limited to the ESPN Plus streaming subscription service. During the 2021-22 season, the Penguins had four games limited to ESPN Plus.
The Penguins’ games on national television by network:
ESPN
Nov. 1 – Boston Bruins at Penguins
March 23 – Penguins at Dallas Stars
TNT
Nov. 2 – Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
Nov. 9 – Penguins at Washington Capitals
Nov. 25 – Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
Dec. 28 – Detroit Red Wings at Penguins
Jan. 2 – Penguins at Bruins
March 12 – New York Rangers at Penguins
March 22 – Penguins at Colorado Avalanche
ABC
Feb. 25 – Penguins at St. Louis Blues
March 11 – Flyers at Penguins
March 18 – Penguins at Rangers
March 25 – Capitals at Penguins
April 1 – Bruins at Penguins
April 8 – Penguins at Red Wings
The Penguins’ remaining 69 regular season games will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet.
Additionally, the NHL announced several changes to start times for games league-wide, including six involving the Penguins.
Nov. 1 - Bruins at Penguins, 8 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 - Penguins at Flyers, 5:30 p.m. (previously 5 p.m.)
Feb. 25 -Penguins at Blues, 2:30 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)
March 23 - Penguins at Stars, 8 p.m. (previously 7:30 p.m.)
April 8 - Penguins at Red Wings, 8 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)
April 11 - Chicago Blackhawks at Penguins, 7:30 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)
