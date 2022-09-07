ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins to have 15 games on national television in 2022-23

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
The Penguins are scheduled to face the Boston Bruins in an outdoor game on Jan. 2.

The Penguins will appear on national television 15 times during the 2022-23 season.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced its national television schedule in the United States with ABC, TNT and ESPN.

Most notably, the Winter Classic, which pits the Penguins against the Boston Bruins at Boston’s Fenway Park on Jan. 2, will be broadcast on TNT.

None of the Penguins’ games will be limited to the ESPN Plus streaming subscription service. During the 2021-22 season, the Penguins had four games limited to ESPN Plus.

The Penguins’ games on national television by network:

ESPN

Nov. 1 – Boston Bruins at Penguins

March 23 – Penguins at Dallas Stars

TNT

Nov. 2 – Penguins at Buffalo Sabres

Nov. 9 – Penguins at Washington Capitals

Nov. 25 – Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

Dec. 28 – Detroit Red Wings at Penguins

Jan. 2 – Penguins at Bruins

March 12 – New York Rangers at Penguins

March 22 – Penguins at Colorado Avalanche

ABC

Feb. 25 – Penguins at St. Louis Blues

March 11 – Flyers at Penguins

March 18 – Penguins at Rangers

March 25 – Capitals at Penguins

April 1 – Bruins at Penguins

April 8 – Penguins at Red Wings

The Penguins’ remaining 69 regular season games will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet.

Additionally, the NHL announced several changes to start times for games league-wide, including six involving the Penguins.

Nov. 1 - Bruins at Penguins, 8 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 - Penguins at Flyers, 5:30 p.m. (previously 5 p.m.)

Feb. 25 -Penguins at Blues, 2:30 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)

March 23 - Penguins at Stars, 8 p.m. (previously 7:30 p.m.)

April 8 - Penguins at Red Wings, 8 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)

April 11 - Chicago Blackhawks at Penguins, 7:30 p.m. (previously 7 p.m.)

