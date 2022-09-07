Sandra Castiner, 71 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the LaBelle Manor. The daughter of John and Darlene (Rowland) Palmer, she was born January 2, 1951 in Adair County, Missouri. Sandra grew up in Greentop and attended school in Greentop. She worked as a nurse in local nursing homes. Her first marriage was to Robert W. Nickell and they had two children, Nicky and Robert. She was then married to Gerald Lyons and they have one son, Jeremy.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO