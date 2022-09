NBA Trade Rumors: The Utah Jazz is seeking first-round picks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, and Jordan Clarkson. In what should come as a surprise to no one, as the Utah Jazz scours the trade market in an attempt to part ways with some of the other veteran players on their roster, they’re seeking first-round picks for each of them.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO