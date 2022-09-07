Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
Phone Arena
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
Apple says its new A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro duo is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, with 16 billion transistors, 4nm manufacturing, and a 40% faster CPU. But how does this matter to your in real use, and what is the actual improvement compared to the previous model?
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC
What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Google reveals launch date for its new Pixel 7 flagship phone
Google has announced the date of its fall hardware event, at which it will launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.The search giant has said that the event will take place on 6 October, making the announcement one day before Apple’s Far Out event that will launch the iPhone 14.As well as two new flagship smartphones, Google will launch the Pixel Watch as well as "additions to the Nest smart home portfolio”.The new flagships will share many features with the current 6 and 6 Pro, although Google has redesigned the camera bar. The Pixel 7’s product page states that it’ll...
TechSpot
Apple selects Globalstar as partner on Emergency SOS via satellite service
Why it matters: Apple as part of its iPhone 14 unveiling announced a new feature that'll use satellites orbiting Earth to enable emergency messaging when a user is outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Cupertino was mum on the details but a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission provided additional insight into the partnership.
Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil
Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Hands-on: No Notch, Dynamic Island, 48MP Camera
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled a new line of iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but it reserved its biggest changes for the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature is that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls. Rather than ignore the cutout, Apple built a system of moving alerts and notifications called Dynamic Island that utilizes the black space around it. Strange name aside, the feature in-person is compelling and looks cool.
The Verge
Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II get serious about noise cancellation
Bose doesn’t want Apple to hog all the limelight today. On the day Apple showed off its latest AirPods Pro model, Bose showed off the QuietComfort Earbuds II — $299.99 wireless earbuds that claim to deliver the “world’s best noise cancellation,” according to Bose’s press release. They’re available for preorder today in black (white is coming the first week of October), and shipping starts on September 15th.
How does the iPhone 14 stack up against its Android rivals? Apple's 'Dynamic Island' and crash detection features are genuinely unique - but Huawei and Samsung beat it to the punch with satellite connectivity and 'Always-on' display
After almost a year of anticipation from tech enthusiasts across the world, the new iPhone 14 series was finally unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 - the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Edifier W240TN Bluetooth 5.3 wireless ANC earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers
The new Edifier W240TN true wireless earbuds are priced at just $80 and feature dual dynamic drivers together with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and hybrid ANC functions enabling users to block out unwanted sounds. Featuring both 6 mm and 10 mm Dual Dynamic Drivers the Edifier wireless earbuds can provide up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours using the charging case.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
TechRadar
What Android 13 will mean for your business
As part of its rollout of Android 13 (opens in new tab), Google has released more details (opens in new tab) on the raft of new quality-of-life and security features it says are designed to make the lives of business users easier. While the features targeting professionals may be more...
NFL・
makeuseof.com
Edge 2.5D Review: True Wireless 4K Touchscreen Display
The Edge 2.5D is a 15.6" wireless display that can connect to your phone, laptop, or gaming console using WirelessHD. If you don't mind cables, you can also use USB-C or HDMI for mirroring audio and video to this external monitor. Bluetooth-powered touchback technology also turns the Edge 2.5D into a touchscreen display.
Far Out: watch Apple unveil the iPhone 14 series right here at 1pm ET / 10am PT
In brief: It's that time of year again when Apple lifts the lid on its latest handsets, the iPhone 14 series. There will be plenty of other reveals at the 'Far Out' event, including several Apple Watch variants and possibly the AirPods Pro 2. You can watch the whole thing live right here at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
TechSpot
