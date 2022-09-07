Read full article on original website
Two Rockdale County educators receive 2022 Yale Educator Awards
David Hornbeck and Jennifer Harris of Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology in Conyers have been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award. The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their...
Covington man charged with killing ex-wife, boyfriend during custody exchange
COVINGTON — A Covington man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend in front of his 15-year-old daughter during a custody exchange Sunday night. Sgt. Jack Redlinger said Marquez Smith, 34, has been arrested in the shootings that took place as the ex-wife and boyfriend returned the teenager to her father’s home on Pebble Lane at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
