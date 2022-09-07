COVINGTON — A Covington man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend in front of his 15-year-old daughter during a custody exchange Sunday night. Sgt. Jack Redlinger said Marquez Smith, 34, has been arrested in the shootings that took place as the ex-wife and boyfriend returned the teenager to her father’s home on Pebble Lane at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO