New vaccines look to combat school and holiday spike in COVID-19
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The number of cases of COVID-19 has been on a steady decline across the United States and those numbers are starting to be reflected in Adair County. The Adair County Health Department reported 278 cases in July, while in August the health department saw a decrease to 253 new cases.
Car runs into front of northeast Missouri care facility
LA BELLE, Mo. — A car ran into the front of a northeast Missouri care facility Friday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at La Belle Manor Care Center in La Belle. Lewis County Chief Deputy Jerrod Eisenberg told KTVO the driver of the car was Eugene Jones, 92, of Ewing.
Boil advisory issued for City of Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the City of Blakesburg until further notice. Residents are being told to avoid drinking the water without boiling it first. Wapello County Emergency Management Agency issued the following guidance for residents:. Bring all...
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Northeast Missouri driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree overnight. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say Quentin Hamner, 41, of Kahoka, Missouri, suffered serious...
Handgun found near Rongey's remains
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The manhunt for a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville came to an end Tuesday morning with the discovery of his remains in a wooded area not far from the crime scene west of Thousand Hills State Park. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO the...
Progress being made on new car wash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Business has been booming at the Kirksville Commons Shopping Center, and the surrounding areas, as of late, and with progress being made on another project, it's not showing any signs of slowing down. Construction crews could be seen on Wednesday putting up the metal framing for...
Oskaloosa man jailed for trafficking stolen weapons
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man is in jail after being charged with trafficking stolen weapons. According to court documents, Ricky Joseph Garman, 40, of Oskaloosa, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over in Ottumwa at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday. The car did not have a license plate.
Sandra Castiner, 71 of Kirksville, MO., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Sandra Castiner, 71 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the LaBelle Manor. The daughter of John and Darlene (Rowland) Palmer, she was born January 2, 1951 in Adair County, Missouri. Sandra grew up in Greentop and attended school in Greentop. She worked as a nurse in local nursing homes. Her first marriage was to Robert W. Nickell and they had two children, Nicky and Robert. She was then married to Gerald Lyons and they have one son, Jeremy.
'Mascots Marching for Meals' fundraiser returns to Kirksville on September 17
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A successful fundraiser returns to Kirksville on September 17. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will hold its fourth "Mascots Marching for Meals" fundraiser this year. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri Regional Coordinator Teresa Ross says to expect this year to...
Load of lunchmeat overturns along Highway 63 on-ramp in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A tractor-trailer carrying tons of lunchmeat overturned late Wednesday morning near Highway 63 in Kirksville. Police and emergency crews were called to the southbound on-ramp of Highway 63 on the north side of kirksville at about 11 a.m. for a semi truck overturned on the shoulder.
Mary McCamy (Swain) Greer, age 89, of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Mary McCamy (Swain) Greer, age 89, of Kirksville passed away Friday September 2, 2022 at The Pines in Kirksville, Missouri. The daughter of Edward E. and Donna B. Swain, she was born September 16, 1932 in Kirksville, Missouri. On July 2, 1955, in Kirksville she married John Paul (Johnnie) Greer.
Macon Softball and Kirksville Tennis Results
Since their 2-4 start, Macon has won three in a row. They pushed to get two games above .500, using a motto created by the seniors. In Kirksville, it's been a trying season for the girls' tennis team. Each match seems to come down to a couple of tie-breakers, Thursday's...
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978 to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Milan and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
Gibbs man's chickens, guineas, turkey mysteriously vanish
GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man's nearly two dozen feathered friends mysteriously vanished this week. It happened late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at a home in the 100 block of Finney Street in Gibbs. Matthew Seward told KTVO he woke up to find his 20 chickens,...
Brian James Beintum, 50 of Edina, MO., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Brian James Beintum, 50 of Edina, Missouri passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. The son of Howard and Janice (VanAltena) Beintum, he was born January 12, 1972 in Oaklawn, Illinois. On September 21, 1996 at Bethel Church in Arenzville, Illinois he was united in marriage to Deanna Kellam.
Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame inducts 4 new members
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The newest group of inductees into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame was introduced on Friday in Kirksville. The organization announced four men to be inducted into the class of 2022, the second class in the Hall of Fame’s history. Of the four, Lt....
