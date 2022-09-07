I am writing to you because of the bus situation in Coweta County. My teachers keep telling me that Coweta County has enough bus drivers. I do not think that this is true. The bus that takes me to school is late every day. I live in SummerGrove, and the bus does not pick me up until 8:10 a.m. From my house, it takes about 25 minutes to get to Lee Middle School.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO