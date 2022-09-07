ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Clothes Less Traveled announces new scholarships

A volunteer with Clothes Less Traveled is now contributing his own money to help fund the scholarship program. The thrift store organization in Peachtree City uses proceeds from the sale of donated items to award grants to local nonprofits and to award college scholarships. Twenty-year veteran volunteer Dick Allis has...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

NJSL benefit aims to support Christmas outreach programs

Once again, the Newnan Junior Service League is giving local sportsmen a shot at helping raise Christmas hope for local children in need this holiday season. On Oct. 21, the NJSL will host its 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the picturesque Blalock Lakes Hunt Club in Newnan. Registration begins...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

What A Subscription Means

Since 1865, The Newnan Times-Herald has reported Coweta County’s news with unbiased, nonpartisan journalism to help residents gain awareness and insight into their community so they can make informed decisions that will affect the quality of their lives. A subscription to The Newnan Times-Herald is about more than gaining...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves Dunaway rezoning, renovation

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of around 108.531 acres of land at Dunaway Gardens, located at 3218 Roscoe Road in Newnan at their meeting Tuesday. The land will be rezoned from Rural Conservation (RC) to Limited Use Historic (LUH) to expand the venue. According to...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Government
Newnan, GA
Society
City
Newnan, GA
Coweta County, GA
Society
Coweta County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Society
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

American Legion holding essay contest

The American Legion Post 57 in Newnan is holding its 2nd Annual Elementary Essay Contest for students in Coweta County in the third through fifth grades. The subject of this year’s essay is the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was an all-Black battalion of the Women’s Army Corps during World War II that handled the mail for those in the European Theater of the war.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held Dec. 17

The General Daniel Newnan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a wreath laying ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. According to a press release, the DAR chapter would like to place a wreath on each veteran's grave in the cemetery. In...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Addressing the Springwater Plantation HOA, Del Webb letter

As the attorney for the Del Webb Newnan development applicants, as well as a longtime resident, employer, property owner, taxpayer, and voter in Coweta County, I am writing to respond to the letter you recently published from Ernest Garrett, which he claims is written on behalf of the Springwater Plantation Homeowners’ Association.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Residents caught in the middle of LOST fight

While local governments posture over the one-percent local option sales tax, area residents are caught in the middle and told they must lobby one side or the other to give in or their property taxes will increase dramatically. In Coweta County, the LOST proceeds equal a little more than 2.5...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newnan Rotary Club#The Rotary Club Of Newnan#The Rotary Club#Grant Application
thecitymenus.com

LaGrange Fire Department to Hold 2022 9/11 Annual Memorial Stair Climb Challenge on Saturday

The LaGrange Fire Department is hosting its 2022 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. at the LaGrange High School Sports Complex. The public is invited to join the LaGrange Fire Department for the 2022 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge. The entry fee is $25 and includes a 9/11 tribute t-shirt. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. All proceeds will go to the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund.
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Madras Connector funding pushed back due to delays

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to help fund the proposed Madras Connector, an amendment deemed necessary due to delays in construction. According to county documents, there have been delays in getting the Madras Connector built due to a “lengthy review and approval process” for bridge plans, which resulted in a needed reanalysis of a traffic study, and a recertification of environmental documents.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to consider fire alerting system to streamline emergency response

The Newnan City Council will consider an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County to purchase a fire station alerting system. The system, the WestNet First-In Fire Station Alerting System, would cost $80,999.36 if fitted to each of Newnan’s fire stations. That cost would be reimbursed by Coweta County within 30 days.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Newnan Times-Herald

Lee Middle student tired of school bus delays

I am writing to you because of the bus situation in Coweta County. My teachers keep telling me that Coweta County has enough bus drivers. I do not think that this is true. The bus that takes me to school is late every day. I live in SummerGrove, and the bus does not pick me up until 8:10 a.m. From my house, it takes about 25 minutes to get to Lee Middle School.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

$8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses

More than 420 grants, totaling $8.2 million will be delivered to Atlanta’s small businesses through the Resurgence Grant Fund. “While the city of Atlanta continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, many of our small businesses owners and nonprofits need capital to continue to grow and serve their communities,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, […] The post $8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love

Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Riverside Parkway south of I-20 blocked for emergency water main repairs

Cobb County government announced on its Facebook page that the northbound lanes of Riverside Parkway just south of I-20 in South Cobb have been blocked due to emergency water main repairs. Here is the message:. TRAFFIC ALERT. The northbound lanes of Riverside Parkway in Austell are CLOSED just south of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Dr. Christine King Farris will be honored during a special 95 years of life celebration and fundraiser

Make a Joyful Noise! Dr. Christine King Farris (eldest sister of the late Civil Rights Activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) will be honored during a special 95 years of life celebration and fundraiser. The celebration will take place on September 11, 2022, at the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church.  Dr. King Farris is a retired […] The post Dr. Christine King Farris will be honored during a special 95 years of life celebration and fundraiser appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy