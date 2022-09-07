Read full article on original website
OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome
An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative. Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed...
Free Car Seat Check at Maynard Fire Department on September 14, 2022
A free car safety check will be held in Oneida County this week. The New York State Police is hosting the event at the Maynard Fire Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 9:00am until 2:00pm. Authorities say that Certified Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to answer questions, install...
Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket
A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
Utica Police announced the arrest of an automotive employee who stole $8,000 from business
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department is investigating after a local business reported the...
ATV stolen from Cortland County residence
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver
Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified
Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received
A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
Local woman accused of felony grand larceny, forgery charges in Lowville: NYSP
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is faced with two felony charges in the wake of a forgery investigation last month, authorities say. Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rogers is officially charged with one felony count each of grand larceny in the third-degree and forgery in the second-degree (deed/will/contract).
17-Year-Old Charged for Bicycle Drive-by Shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old male rolled up...
Herkimer Police looking for missing teen
He has not had contact with his family and is believed to have run away.
17-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Shots Fired Incident on Saratoga Street in Utica
A teenager is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a shots fired incident. Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 900 block of Saratoga Street in Utica, New York at approximately 6:10pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
RV campers share tales from the New York State Fair
For most of its patrons, the New York State Fair is an action-packed day trip consumed with making it to as many of the attractions as possible. For many residents of the Pink Lot, however, the fair itself is a minor detail in a long weekend that holds a deep-seeded sentimentality.
Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
How woman found her beloved one-eye dog that was in her car when it was stolen in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Danielle Horzempa was waiting for a friend outside a Starbucks near Syracuse University recently when car thieves snatched her car. She barely noticed the group of people walk past her and jump into her Subaru Impreza. Inside was her beloved dog Mia, a five-year-old Japanese chin.
Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings
Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
