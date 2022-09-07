Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jaylen Waddle, Michael Thomas, Allen Lazard, more affecting Week 1 WR rankings

Read full article on original website
Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move
Carolina Panthers fans and fantasy football managers heavily invested in star running back Christian McCaffrey can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have removed McCaffrey from the injury report, meaning the star halfback will be active for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns. […] The post Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Finally! It’s Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season! Of course, this also means that fantasy football is back! As a result, here are our Week 1 wide receiver start ’em sit ’em selections. Last year, fantasy football managers were rewarded with a lot of great wide...
Julio Jones Reveals New Buccaneers Jersey Number
Recently added Bucs' wide receiver, Julio Jones, has finally settled on what number he will wear during the 2022 NFL season.
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
AJ Brown had unfortunate mishap before Eagles practice
AJ Brown is getting set to play in his first regular season game with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the star wide receiver had to overcome an unfortunate obstacle during his preparation on Friday. A photo that made the rounds from the Eagles’ practice on Thursday showed Brown looking out of...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Announces Retirement From NFL
Another Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Wednesday, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL after spending 12 seasons in the league. He spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2015. "For...
NBC Sports
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
