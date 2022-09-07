Read full article on original website
New Anglican church forming in South Baldwin
A new Anglican Church is being formed in the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley area. The congregation will feature a traditional service (liturgy). The Church will be based on the Bible as the inspired Word of God. Holy Scripture uniquely communicates who God is and what He desires from us as His people. The church will aim to equip its people with knowledge and love of Scripture through biblical preaching and teaching.
Legion Post 99 in Foley to host Remember 9/11 ceremony
Legion Post 99 in Foley to host Remember 9/11 ceremony. American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host Remember 09/11/2001 ceremonies on Sunday, September 11 beginning with breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a remembrance for each of the three planes according to time of impact at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the field in rural Western Pennsylvania. There will be a pot-luck lunch break followed by a Post 99 flag retirement ceremony for those who lost their lives on that fateful day as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country since that day. Post 99 is located at 2101 S McKenzie St. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3114 or facebook.
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale. The 71st Annual Baldwin County Fair will be held Sept. 20-24 at The Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Fair hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 – 11p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday from 2 -11 p.m. Free parking is offered at The Fairgrounds. For more info, visit baldwincofair.com or call 251-947-3247.
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation. This past May’s Second Annual Perdido Key Music Festival raised $20,210 for the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival to continue the legacy of the event’s founder, Joe Gilchrist, who passed away earlier this year. All proceeds from PKMF 2022 will benefit the Frank Brown Music Foundation. That is in addition to $20,000 the event formerly known as HoodStock raised in 2021 for the foundation.
Island Food Pantry Sept. 10 at The Island Church
The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Sept. 10. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the church office at 251-967-4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. Participants will be required to pre-register, and families are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd.
Author Roy Hoffman will speak Sept. 15 at Foley Public Library
Author Roy Hoffman will speak Sept. 15 at Foley Public Library. Local author Roy Hoffman will give a presentation titled “Inspiration: Where Stories Come From” at the Foley Public Library in the upstairs meeting room at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15. Reservations are required. RSVP at foleylibrary.org or...
Bama Beach Pickleball Club Raises $20K For Gastric Cancer Foundation
Bama Beach Pickleball Club and Foley Sports Tourism sponsored an Aug. 24-28 pickleball tournament that, with the support of Foley Sports Tourism and a wide range of local sponsors, including lead sponsor Community Senior Life in Orange Beach, raised over $20,000 for The Gastric Cancer Foundation. Many thanks to sponsors and the 30 plus volunteers who helped run the tourney. Under the direction of Eddie McDonald, the pickleball ambassador for Baldwin County, 367 players from 11 states played 699 matches. Playerss’ ages ranged from 14 to 81, and 200 medals were presented in 5 categories. Pictured: Volunteers, players and fans filled the Foley Event Center throughout the five day tourney.
Alligators & Ale Cornhole & 5K Oct. 1 in Summerdale
Alligators & Ale Cornhole & 5K Oct. 1 in Summerdale. The Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club’s Alligators and Ale 5K/Fun Run & Corn Hole Tournament, a fundraiser for Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, will be held on Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. at Alligator Alley in Summerdale. Race registration...
Group fitness class showcase Sept. 17 at O.B. Rec Center
Group fitness class showcase Sept. 17 at O.B. Rec Center. A group fitness class showcase will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 17 at the Orange Beach Recreation Center gym. The free community event will be an opportunity for the public to meet Fitness Class instructors and enjoy 90 minutes of fun showcasing all of the fitness classes offered at the City of Orange Beach Fitness Center.
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores. A local non-profit, Eco Clean Marine, will host a trash pick-up in Gulf Shores on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Tacky Jacks at 9 a.m. to pick up trash around the Waterway Village neighborhood for an hour. (Buckets, gloves, beverages provided).
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place. Ever More Nest, Early James, FBISF writers slated to play. The City of Gulf Shores will continue present free Sunset Series concerts on three more Thursday evenings this month from the pavilion at the Town Green at Gulf Place (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) from 6-8 p.m.
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier. It’s turtle time at Gulf State Park Pier. The Sept. 10-11 Turtle Fest will be all about the amazing sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. You can learn about these marine animals from the experts throughout the day. Activties include games and a scavenger hunt that will take you on an exploration on the pier. Cost is $3 per person for visitors to sightsee on the pier.
Oct. 2 John Rich concert will cap a patriotic weekend to remember
Oct. 2 John Rich concert will cap a patriotic weekend to remember. The 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest, a three day event at The Wharf, is going to be a patriotic weekend to remember and will be capped off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 with a benefit concert at the Amphitheater headlined by John Rich of Big & Rich. (Tickets for John Rich on sale at Ticketmaster). Proceeds benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that helps provide families of fallen and disabled service members educational scholarships.
Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest: Nov. 3-13
Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest: Nov. 3-13 The annual celebration of the magic of musical prose continues for the 38th consecutive year during the Nov. 3-13 Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. Shows are scheduled at more than 20 venues from Gulf Shores to Pensacola. Most shows are free; a few...
GCAA Art Market Sept. 10 at G.S. First Presbyterian
GCAA Art Market Sept. 10 at G.S. First Presbyterian. The next Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) art market is just around the corner on Saturday, Sep. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. As always, the Art Market will feature original work...
“Nunsensations’’ opens Sept. 15 at South Baldwin Theatre
“Nunsensations’’ opens Sept. 15 at South Baldwin Theatre. The South Baldwin Community Theatre production of “Dan Goggin’s Nunsensations” opens September 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores theatre. Other performances are Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The theatre is located in Gulf Shores at 2022 West 2nd St. Tickets may be purchased online at sbct.biz or by calling the box office at 251-968-6721.
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B.
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B. Sponsorships available for all programs offered at local non-profit. Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s annual Nutcracker production will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the space the Ballet Academy shares at the Orange Beach Tennis Center at 4851 Wilson Blvd. (More info: 251-979-9851, coastalballet@gmail.com or CoastalBallet.com).
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores. Bama Beach Pickleball Club is back with its beginners’ play day program at Christ Church in Gulf Shores. Play will be from 1 – 4 p.m. every Wednesday and play is limited to those who want to either learn the game or for those who are just starting their pickleball careers and want to play with other beginners to hone their skills. Cost is $3 for club members and $5 for non-members.
Pirates of Massacre Island Sept. 17-18 at Fort Gaines
Pirates of Massacre Island Sept. 17-18 at Fort Gaines. The Pirates of Massacre Island will be landing on Dauphin Island Sept. 17-18 at historic Fort Gaines, as the Fort Gaines Historic Site and the 6th Alabama Cavalry Buccaneers portray life on the Gulf Coast in the 1700s. Activities include flintlock pistol duels, a pirate tug-o-war, swashbuckling sword play, cannon firings and a treasure hunt for kids ages 12 and under. The fort opens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $9 for visitors age 13 and over, $5 for those ages 5-12 and free for those 4 and under.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl on Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. ‘til 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of beer tastings, food catered by Safari Club Restaurant, live music by Grits & Greens, meet and greets with animals, and more. All proceeds benefit the Zoo and support sloth conservation efforts in South America.
