Legion Post 99 in Foley to host Remember 9/11 ceremony. American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host Remember 09/11/2001 ceremonies on Sunday, September 11 beginning with breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a remembrance for each of the three planes according to time of impact at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the field in rural Western Pennsylvania. There will be a pot-luck lunch break followed by a Post 99 flag retirement ceremony for those who lost their lives on that fateful day as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country since that day. Post 99 is located at 2101 S McKenzie St. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3114 or facebook.

FOLEY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO