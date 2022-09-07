Read full article on original website
Mentors needed for Escambia’s Take Stock in Children program
Mentors needed for Escambia’s Take Stock in Children program. Mentors are needed for the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation Take Stock in Children program, which provides scholarships, mentors and hope to deserving, low-income youth selected through an application process. Mentoring begins once a student is selected for the program in the 6th grade and continues through high school graduation.
G.S. Earns Top 10 Grade For Resident Satisfaction
Gulf Shores, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores has been named a Leading the Way Award Winner by ETC Institute for ranking in the top 10 percent of all U.S. cities in terms of resident satisfaction based on the city’s 2021 Resident Satisfaction Survey.The city earned high marks for quality of services, customer service provided by city employees and return value for local taxes and fees paid. “This is a direct result of our department heads and city staff’s day-to-day execution and commitment to our community. Without their work, we would never be able to deliver these services so exceptionally,” said City Councilman Philip Harris. G.S. also scored high grades for visibility of police in neighborhoods and overall quality of police services. The city plans to continue administering Resident Satisfaction Surveys on a bi-annual basis. The next survey date is spring of 2024. Pictured: City Administrator, Steve Griffin, Gulf Shores Public Engagement Manager, Lindsey Hart, Mayor Robert Craft.
Registration opens for O.B’s adult Continuing Excellence programs
Registration opens for O.B’s adult Continuing Excellence programs. Registration is open for The City of Orange Beach’s adult Continuing Excellence program at the Orange Beach Recreation Center and other facilities. Although the programs are free, registration is required and must be completed online via ActiveNet. For more program info, email jjlangston@orangebeachal.gov. For ActiveNet questions, email manderson@orange beachal.gov. Programs offered include ballet, tap & jazz, sewing, beginner spanish, beginner portuguese, beginner french and self portrait art. Pictured: Uilma Meehan hosts a party for her Beginner Portuguese class where the students enjoy cultural foods and conversation.
Group fitness class showcase Sept. 17 at O.B. Rec Center
Group fitness class showcase Sept. 17 at O.B. Rec Center. A group fitness class showcase will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 17 at the Orange Beach Recreation Center gym. The free community event will be an opportunity for the public to meet Fitness Class instructors and enjoy 90 minutes of fun showcasing all of the fitness classes offered at the City of Orange Beach Fitness Center.
Sept. 24 Casino Night benefits SBCC Education Foundation
Sept. 24 Casino Night benefits SBCC Education Foundation. On Saturday, September 24 the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) will host its first-ever Casino Night fundraiser at The Palms located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. For more info, call 251-943-5550 or 251-943-5520. For sponsor info, email rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com. The event will...
GCAA Art Market Sept. 10 at G.S. First Presbyterian
GCAA Art Market Sept. 10 at G.S. First Presbyterian. The next Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) art market is just around the corner on Saturday, Sep. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. As always, the Art Market will feature original work...
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier. It’s turtle time at Gulf State Park Pier. The Sept. 10-11 Turtle Fest will be all about the amazing sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. You can learn about these marine animals from the experts throughout the day. Activties include games and a scavenger hunt that will take you on an exploration on the pier. Cost is $3 per person for visitors to sightsee on the pier.
Island Food Pantry Sept. 10 at The Island Church
The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Sept. 10. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the church office at 251-967-4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. Participants will be required to pre-register, and families are asked to arrive no later than 8 a.m. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd.
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September
Phase I of CoastAL should be open by end of September. Phase I of the beachfront CoastAL development in Orange Beach, which includes a retail shop and outdoor bar, should be open by the end of September, according to owner John McInnis of Orange Beach Land Company. In December of...
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B.
KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 23-24 in O.B. The 11th Annual Kenny Vines Memorial Fishing Tournament, hosted by Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach will be held on Sept. 23-24-25. The tournament includes offshore categories for Billfish (Catch & Release), Swordfish, Tuna, Dolphin, Wahoo and Junior Anglers with proceeds benefiting The Billfish Foundation and local charities. Kenny Vines, KV to his friends, was a passionate fisherman and conservationist who passed away in 2011.
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale. The 71st Annual Baldwin County Fair will be held Sept. 20-24 at The Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Fair hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 – 11p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday from 2 -11 p.m. Free parking is offered at The Fairgrounds. For more info, visit baldwincofair.com or call 251-947-3247.
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
Eco Clean Marine, a local non-profit, will host Oct. 1 trash pick-up at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores. A local non-profit, Eco Clean Marine, will host a trash pick-up in Gulf Shores on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Tacky Jacks at 9 a.m. to pick up trash around the Waterway Village neighborhood for an hour. (Buckets, gloves, beverages provided).
G.S. to spend $93K on Bodenhamer Center parking lot
G.S. to spend $93K on Bodenhamer Center parking lot. At the Sept. 6 work session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider awarding a contract to Civil Southeast to design the improvements to the Bodenhamer Center parking lot. The proposal is for $77,800 and in April the city also paid the company $15,200 to Civil Southeast for preliminary survey and design work.
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has added five Special Opportunity Areas, including a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and a longleaf pine savanna along the Perdido and Blackwater rivers in Baldwin County. Hunters can apply to use the SOA to hunt white-tailed deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, feral swine and small game. Register at outdooralabama.com.
Bama Beach Pickleball Club Raises $20K For Gastric Cancer Foundation
Bama Beach Pickleball Club and Foley Sports Tourism sponsored an Aug. 24-28 pickleball tournament that, with the support of Foley Sports Tourism and a wide range of local sponsors, including lead sponsor Community Senior Life in Orange Beach, raised over $20,000 for The Gastric Cancer Foundation. Many thanks to sponsors and the 30 plus volunteers who helped run the tourney. Under the direction of Eddie McDonald, the pickleball ambassador for Baldwin County, 367 players from 11 states played 699 matches. Playerss’ ages ranged from 14 to 81, and 200 medals were presented in 5 categories. Pictured: Volunteers, players and fans filled the Foley Event Center throughout the five day tourney.
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight. Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival (FBISF) fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Yhe FBISF Autism Awareness Night includes a silent auction, with the bid...
Legion Post 99 in Foley to host Remember 9/11 ceremony
Legion Post 99 in Foley to host Remember 9/11 ceremony. American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host Remember 09/11/2001 ceremonies on Sunday, September 11 beginning with breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a remembrance for each of the three planes according to time of impact at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the field in rural Western Pennsylvania. There will be a pot-luck lunch break followed by a Post 99 flag retirement ceremony for those who lost their lives on that fateful day as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country since that day. Post 99 is located at 2101 S McKenzie St. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3114 or facebook.
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation. This past May’s Second Annual Perdido Key Music Festival raised $20,210 for the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival to continue the legacy of the event’s founder, Joe Gilchrist, who passed away earlier this year. All proceeds from PKMF 2022 will benefit the Frank Brown Music Foundation. That is in addition to $20,000 the event formerly known as HoodStock raised in 2021 for the foundation.
Peace Lutheran Flags of Peace Sept. 10-11
Flags of Peace will be flying proudly September 10-11 in front of Peace Lutheran Church on the Beach Express (8250 Roscoe Rd.) in Foley. Set in a grid pattern on 7.5 foot poles, the 3×5 American Flags will be planted to honor and remember American heroes such as first responders, military-*, and anyone else that flag sponsors would like to honor with Old Glory!
New Anglican church forming in South Baldwin
A new Anglican Church is being formed in the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley area. The congregation will feature a traditional service (liturgy). The Church will be based on the Bible as the inspired Word of God. Holy Scripture uniquely communicates who God is and what He desires from us as His people. The church will aim to equip its people with knowledge and love of Scripture through biblical preaching and teaching.
