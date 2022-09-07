Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Fire in Fort Hall grows, may impact traffic on I-15
FORT HALL — The Two and a Half Fire continued to spread through the night and has scorched about 7,500 acres. There is a possibility that traffic on Interstate 15, between the 2 1/2 Mile overpass and Fort Hall exit, “will be impacted by suppression efforts resulting in full or partial closure of the interstate,” according to a news release from BLM Fire.
Two and a Half Mile Fire 7,500 acres and growing
The Two and a Half Mile Fire is approximately 7,500 acres and growing. The post Two and a Half Mile Fire 7,500 acres and growing appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello Police completes Idaho Chiefs of Police re-accreditation process
The Pocatello Police Department successfully completed the Idaho Chiefs of Police accreditation process. The post Pocatello Police completes Idaho Chiefs of Police re-accreditation process appeared first on Local News 8.
Fire guts much of duplex near downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a fire that partially gutted a duplex near downtown Pocatello. The blaze in the 400 block of South Johnson Avenue was reported by neighborhood residents around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The fire burned for over an hour but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any adjacent homes. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters successfully protect homes from 6,500-acre wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation
Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night. The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity. Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged...
Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres
An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported. The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat. ...
Woman injured in three-vehicle crash in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at a busy Pocatello intersection on Friday. The 4 p.m. crash at Garrett Way and Gould Street involved a car, pickup truck and SUV, authorities said. The injured woman was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. Her name and an update on her condition were not immediately available. The Garrett and Gould intersection was partially blocked for about an hour because of the crash. Further details on the wreck have not been released. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
eastidahonews.com
Richard Anderson
Richard Lyman Anderson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home. Richard was born January 8, 1947, in Malad City, Idaho, to Lyman Andrew Anderson and Ella Schwartz Anderson. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes take issue with Pocatello's welcoming resolution
POCATELLO — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are calling into question what it described as an “ironic” decision for the Pocatello City Council to recently pass a resolution reaffirming the city as a welcoming and inclusive place to live. According to a Sept. 1 letter from Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small sent to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, current council members Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield and former council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, the Tribes say they have “experienced a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County Jail medical bay upgraded for the first time in 25 years
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its new and improved jail medical bay Thursday. As part of the upgrade, several years in the making, new flooring, ceiling tiles, cabinets and countertops were installed. Additionally, the dentist equipment inside the medical bay was completely upgraded. “It’s significantly...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man gets probation for ax handle attack
POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after attacking another man with an ax handle has been sentenced to probation. Curtis Tyler Green, 52, was sentenced to five years of felony probation with a 120-day discretionary sentence, according to court records. District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of three to six years in favor of the probation period.
Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court
A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird in Idaho Falls. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Steven Gardner appointed a public defender from the Bonneville County...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer
IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.
Road construction begins on Sunnyside
Road construction begins Wednesday on a section of Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls. The post Road construction begins on Sunnyside appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0