POCATELLO — A woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at a busy Pocatello intersection on Friday. The 4 p.m. crash at Garrett Way and Gould Street involved a car, pickup truck and SUV, authorities said. The injured woman was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. Her name and an update on her condition were not immediately available. The Garrett and Gould intersection was partially blocked for about an hour because of the crash. Further details on the wreck have not been released. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO