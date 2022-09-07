The rough history of "Cyberpunk 2077" is well-documented. Once one of the most hyped up games in recent memory, CD Projekt's futuristic action-RPG was marred by glitches when it first launched in December 2020, an obvious byproduct of the game being rushed to market in an unfinished state after multiple delays. The launch was so bad, in fact, that PlayStation booted "Cyberpunk 2077" from its online store only a week after its release due to its countless bugs and many of its players demanding a refund. The game wouldn't return until June 2021. Despite its notoriously horrendous launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" would be given a litany of bug-fixing patches that practically made it a brand new game after its release and has gained a cult following that has demanded more content — namely story-based DLC — be added to the game.

