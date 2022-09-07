Read full article on original website
Lies Of P - Everything We Know So Far
"Lies of P" is an upcoming action game developed and published by Neowiz Games. This Soulslike game, a grim retelling of the story of Pinocchio, will have the player controlling the legendary puppet as he searches for Mr. Geppetto. The game takes place in a city called Krat, according to...
Homeworld 3 - What We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. After nearly two decades since the release of the last numbered installment in the series, "Homeworld 3" is finally on the way. Announced back in 2019, the sci-fi RTS has faced delays and left fans frustrated by an absence of updates. A lack of information made publisher Gearbox's gaming presentation one of the most disappointing at 2021's E3. Following years of uncertainty, however, Gearbox finally shared more details, giving gamers a clearer picture of what to expect.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - What We Know So Far
The rough history of "Cyberpunk 2077" is well-documented. Once one of the most hyped up games in recent memory, CD Projekt's futuristic action-RPG was marred by glitches when it first launched in December 2020, an obvious byproduct of the game being rushed to market in an unfinished state after multiple delays. The launch was so bad, in fact, that PlayStation booted "Cyberpunk 2077" from its online store only a week after its release due to its countless bugs and many of its players demanding a refund. The game wouldn't return until June 2021. Despite its notoriously horrendous launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" would be given a litany of bug-fixing patches that practically made it a brand new game after its release and has gained a cult following that has demanded more content — namely story-based DLC — be added to the game.
Halo's Latest Roadmap Has Good News And Bad News
"Halo Infinite" continues to receive new content and updates since its release in December and recently developer 343 Industries unveiled its roadmap for the rest of 2022 and beyond. This roadmap reveals an ambitious schedule for new content and features that should interest fans of the series who have already beaten the campaign and found every secret.
The Last Of Us Part 1: Which Display Mode Should You Use?
PlayStation and Naughty Dog's remake of "The Last of Us" is now available, recreating the original game for PS5, with a PC release announced to come later. "The Last of Us Part 1" includes the original game and the "Left Behind" DLC, all rebuilt with fresh assets, including models, lighting, and remixed sound. Like many other PS5 games, "The Last of Us Part 1" includes two main options for playing, performance and fidelity, letting players choose to prioritize a higher frame rate or resolution.
The Real Reason Dead Space 3 Bombed
When the original "Dead Space" was released back in 2008, it looked like the beginning of a long and successful franchise. It received great reviews from critics, especially for the inaugural game in a new series. Among the features that stood out were the minimalist take on a HUD and the need for a careful strategy to take down enemies. Foes proved susceptible to different weapons, and many could be dismembered by players in strategic ways, slowing them down or weakening them to set up the kill.
What The Last Of Us Looks Like In Real Life
It's easy to get lost in a game like "The Last of Us." The amazing graphics, animations, character models, and environments in the game blew fans away when it was originally released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3. And as noted by the PlayStation blog, the game's motion capture was so impressive that the same recordings were used when crafting 2022's critically acclaimed remake, "The Last Of Us Part 1."
High On Life Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Rick & Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland is back at it again with his latest video game title, "High On Life." Developed by Roiland's studio, Squanch Games, the title will feature the off-the-cuff and absurdist comedy gamers grew to love back in 2016 when Squanch Games released its first game, "Accounting+." The studio's next major follow-up, "Trover Saves the Universe," received positive marks upon release, and now fans are excited to see what "High On Life" has in store.
Why Warzone's Rebirth Island Has Gamers Changing Settings
Rebirth Island has a long history in the "Call of Duty" franchise. Originally appearing in the single-player campaign of "Black Ops," it was referenced in "Black Ops 2" and then became a battle royale map in "Black Ops Cold War" and "Warzone." Since then, it's become a fan favorite and is regularly brought back for seasons of "Warzone."
Counter-Strike's Most Iconic Map Exists Because Of Another Classic Game
For over a decade now, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" — commonly known as "CS: GO" — has been one the longest surviving and influential first-person shooters on the market. A big reason for that is its multiplayer features, the most popular mode being Bomb Defusal which features two teams of five — Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists — attempt to thwart each other. While the game's easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay has played a pivotal role in keeping one of Valve's best efforts alive for all these years, another huge reason for its success is its maps — the most popular being the original Dust.
Rare's Lost Game Boy Challenger Finally Found After Over 30 Years
The Nintendo Game Boy dominated the console market when it launched in 1989 (via Smithsonianmag). The system famously brought 8-bit gaming to handheld and featured iconic titles such as "Super Mario Land" and a portable version of "Tetris." Its impressive library of games, abundant number of accessories, and portability propelled it to a top 3 spot on the highest-selling console, with over 118 million units sold. But it wasn't without competition, as systems such as the Sega Game Gear were made as a direct response to the Game Boy, but never experienced the same success.
Nier Automata's Infamous Hoax Level Is Now Real
Platinum Games' "Nier: Automata" is a unique game with a devoted fanbase that's still active to this day, years after the game's release. And it's easy to see why so many gamers hold "Nier: Automata" so close to their heart. "Nier" Automata" features fast-paced combat, dozens of different story endings, and no shortage of secrets (per The Gamer). The game has so many secrets that players were still discovering new ones years after the game's release. For example, just last year, one savvy user reverse-engineered the game to find a cheat code that sends the player to the final boss. After its discovery, many believed every secret in "Nier: Automata" was now found (via YouTube).
Will We Ever See Another Star Fox Game?
Nintendo might be bringing back another long-forgotten franchise: "Star Fox." Zippo, a known Nintendo insider, claims that a new "Star Fox" game has been in development "for quite a while." "It's being made at an outside studio, with the close, close supervision of Nintendo," Zippo wrote in his blog about...
Overwatch 2's Next Hero Leaks One Month Before Release
When you're making the sequel to one of the most popular multiplayer shooters of the last decade, it's nearly impossible to prevent leaks. There have already been a handful of reliable "Overwatch 2" leaks, mostly for unannounced characters and some details on the story mode that haven't been publicly revealed. With less than a month to go until the release date on October 4, another major leak has potentially revealed the name, backstory, and potential abilities of one of the few remaining "Overwatch 2" heroes left unannounced.
Everything Added In Cyberpunk 2077's Edgerunners Update
It's an exciting time to be a "Cyberpunk 2077" fan. Despite the game's issues with glitches and bugs upon its late 2020 release, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" has gradually become a more stable and complete experience thanks to constant updates and patches. Because of this, the popularity of the title has gradually increased, and some players are now able to fully appreciate Night City and all of the stories within it.
The N64 Strategy RPG That Never Made It To The U.S.
From the cult classic "Mother 3" never releasing in the U.S., to the massively successful "Dragon Quest 10" never opening any North American servers, stories of beloved Japanese video game franchises never finding their footing in the Western market aren't exactly uncommon. Even the JRPG titan "Final Fantasy" had issues with the North American release of its sixth installment because, at the time, several numbered "Final Fantasy" titles had never been localized to English (via The Verge).
PlayStation 5's New Covers Didn't Get The Reaction Sony Hoped For
PlayStation has announced the next colorway for the PS5 and fans aren't impressed. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the next wave of PS5 accessories is the Gray Camouflage series, which features a PS5 DualSense, console cover, and Pulse 3D wireless headset. "The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel," VP of Brand, Hardware, and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment Isabelle Tomatis said in the blog post. Sony has previously released a number of solid color controllers and console covers, featuring black, red, blue, pink, and purple previously. The Gray Camouflage accessories will go on sale October 14. PlayStation has not announced a price for any of the new camouflage products.
Collider
'Avatar: Reckoning' Trailer Reveals New Lands and Dangerous Enemies
Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features. Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the...
Stalker 2 has not been delayed again, devs say
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World says the game has not suffered any further delays, allaying worries after fans began reporting that their pre-orders had been canceled. Xbox recently began issuing refunds for digital Stalker 2 pre-orders, according to Polish outlet XGP (opens in new tab), noting...
Forspoken's Combo System Explained
After suffering a long series of ups and downs, the hype for "Forspoken" seems to finally be back on track. When players were first given a glimpse of the fantasy title back in 2020 (known then as "Project Athia"), the game appeared to be a revolutionary use of next-gen graphics and features. Then, Square Enix and Luminous Producions released a trailer so awkward that everyone said it was an instant meme. Thankfully, now that the devs have released an analysis of the "Forspoken" combo system, gamers yet again have reason to be excited about the upcoming title.
