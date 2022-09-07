Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back
Earlier today, renowned Northwest sculptor Gerard “Gerry” Tsutakawa stood in the sun and recreated an iconic photo from his artistic past: the day in 1976 when he and his father, the late modernist sculptor George Tsutakawa, together installed the “Memorial Gates” at the north entrance of the Washington Park Arboretum.
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ryan Cos., Aegis Living Underway on 92-Unit Community in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood
SEATTLE — Ryan Cos. US Inc. and Aegis Living have unveiled plans for a new seniors housing community in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. The developers broke ground in March 2022 and plan to open the community in early 2024. The 75 and older community is expected to grow...
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
urbnlivn.com
Lake Sammamish new build with all the views
Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
seattlerefined.com
Discover the hidden storage spots in your home and use them to your advantage
Karen Bidwell did a kitchen remodel nearly 10 years ago and her biggest regret was not having pull-out shelves installed. Losing things in the back of her cabinet was a huge problem. Karen knew she needed a better solution. She needed ShelfGenie. The process was so simple. Karen called ShelfGenie...
knkx.org
Seattle teachers on strike discuss the major sticking points
It's the second day of the Seattle teachers strike. Leaders of the Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools continue working with a mediator to reach a new contract. On its website, the Seattle School District says it respects its educators and staff. Officials say they're optimistic about negotiations. KNKX's...
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back
Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
warm1069.com
Seattle is the 13th Rudest City
The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Seattle Felt a Small Earthquake Last Night, Doctors Watch the Queen, and Tech Workers Plan to Fight Apartheid
Uh? Anyone else’s bed wobble last night? After an allegedly “venting” volcano mistakenly put everyone on high-alert for natural disaster yesterday, an actual earthquake gave Washington a jolt in the wee hours of this morning. At around 1 am on Thursday, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just 25 miles Northwest of Seattle. But according to Twitter, plenty of you felt it.
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
