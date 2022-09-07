Read full article on original website
Mattapoisett Council on Aging celebrates golden anniversary
MATTAPOISETT – If the Mattapoisett Council on Aging were a person, they would be nearly old enough to join the Council on Aging themselves. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the organization celebrated 50 years of supporting Mattapoisett’s elderly residents. Jackie Seney, the council’s executive director, shared a letter from...
Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride set for Oct. 2
Raise money to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition by cycling from Rhode Island to Woods Hole during the Watershed Ride on Sunday, Oct. 2. The ride has three route options for cyclists: a 100-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 35-mile route. The 100-mile start line begins at Sakonnet Point...
Police Building Study Committee members express frustration with recent town plans
Members of the Police Building Study Committee, long tasked with finding a new home for public safety agencies in Wareham, were clear in their exasperation at the Board of Selectmen during the committee’s meeting Thursday. “They took a vote, and they voted in favor of the Town Administrator’s plan,”...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for ALS treatment
One Wareham family is putting on a motorcycle ride from Middleboro to Wareham to help raise money for ALS treatment. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Middleboro VFW, 12 Station St. and end at Elks Lodge, 2855 Cranberry Highway, Wareham. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
Council on Aging director to step down, replacement to be named
When Missy Dziczek took on a six-month stint as the Wareham Council on Aging’s full-time director in 2017, one of her charges was to determine a better space for the council to move to. Five years later, as she looks to step down from her now part-time position, Dziczek...
Dungeons and Dragons and college prep for Mattapoisett library teens
MATTAPOISETT – For teens visiting the Mattapoisett library, there will be a wide array of youth programs, bringing brand new programs and bringing back popular ones from previous years. Craft Tuesdays return weekly on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. where visitors will create popsicle stick pencils. The following...
Opinion: Appreciate those who clean our beaches
For over two years, Jo-Ann Harper Finn of Harborview Lane in Wareham, has made it her almost daily mission to keep the roads from her home to Little Harbor Beach on Buzzards Bay, free from trash. Her constant companion and trusted pet dog, Cora Belle, leads the way in her “chariot” as they walk by friends, golfers, and residents of Wareham. Jo-Ann is passionate about keeping the area clean and we often help when visiting from Connecticut and Vermont. Jo-Ann has met many new friends during her endeavors and they appreciate her passion. An added bonus to her walk, is the retrieval of errant golf balls that she saves to return to the golf club and for golfer friends. Once home, Jo-Ann adds the trash and recyclables to her own personal amounts, which quickly fills the bags that she has to purchase and bring to the dump! This is a selfless gesture as she truly loves her town. All we ask is that you give a wave and appreciate Jo-Ann’s hard work!
Lillian Rinta, 97
WAREHAM - Lillian Rinta passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth after a long and otherwise healthy life. She would like her family and friends to know, that she leaves us to join her beloved husband and son with no regrets. She was able to live independently in the home that she loved until the end of 2020 at the wise old age of 95 and is grateful for a love-filled life.
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli, the beloved matriarch of the Cerulli family, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jean, or "Nonna" to her family, was born on March 28, 1937 in Isernia, Italy, daugher of the late Liberato and Angelina (Avicolli) Iannone. The town of about 20,000 people, located in the Molise region of central Italy, is where Jean survived the Allied bombing of her home, an attack meant to drive out German forces during World War II.
New volleyball coach looks to make Wareham’s program competitive
Wareham High School’s varsity volleyball team won their first match in two seasons last week. In the team’s first two matchups this season, the Wareham Vikings won a set against a highly competitive Greater New Bedford team and beat Seekonk in their second showdown. “It was really exciting,”...
Old Colony cross country suffers first season loss
The Old Colony Cross Country ran a close race against Fairhaven High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Jacob Patnuade was the first Old Colony runner to cross the finish line with a pace time of 6.43. Nik Sedell and Grant Ashley were able to take the 4th and 5th overall...
Walter M. Thomas, 82
Walter M. Thomas, 82, of Swifts Beach passed away Monday September 5, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He has left us to join his late wife Debrah on a warm sunny beach to walk hand in hand looking for sea glass. He grew up in Presque Isle, Maine...
