Main Street Atmore held a new branding launch Sept. 1 at West Escambia Utilities. Main Street Alabama named Atmore as one of its designated cities in June 2020, and since then have held community meetings to help the city in different areas. Main Street Alabama is a private non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America. The National Main Street Four Point Approach is an over 40-year model that focuses work in four areas: organization, design, promotion and economic vitality with strategies unique to the community and based on market-based outcome, according to Advance archives.

ATMORE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO