Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Band of the Week: Blount Leopards
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Blount High School Marching Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week three of Friday Night Football Fever!. This year’s Head Drum Major is Demetrius Kirksey. The Mattie T Blount High School Band Department is a comprehensive band program including several musical ensembles and performing groups.
Local fitness groups honor slain Memphis runner
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fitness organizations across the country are honoring a Memphis mom and teacher who was abducted during her early morning run last week. Following the news that the body of Eliza Fletcher was found Tuesday, a few local groups here on the Gulf Coast organized their own run to remember Fletcher early […]
Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
utv44.com
Missing Citronelle man has been found
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The Citronelle Police Department is currently working a missing person’s case. 32-year-old Irron Corey Weaver was last seen on September 5, 2022 at his grandmother’s residence off of Woodland Ct. in Citronelle. Mr. Weaver was last seen driving a 1979 Ford Roll-a-Long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crashes at historic building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a bit of a chaotic scene Friday morning on Government Street in downtown Mobile, where an automobile crashed into a low brick wall on the side of an historic building. The building, which housed the 19th century offices of Dr. Henry S. LeVert, stands...
What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WPMI
Foley man killed in motorcycle crash near Elberta
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, has claimed the life of a Foley man. Patrick D. Knox, 48, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by Brayden L. Biebricher, 20, of Foley.
WLOX
Desporte's Seafood is a longtime Biloxi family business
Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
Flomaton police chief resigns
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department chief announced Wednesday that he is resigning from the force. In his resignation letter, Chief Charles Thompson said he will be taking a job at another police department in Alabama. Thompson said he has put his whole heart into serving Flomaton and its citizens. I feel that […]
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage
The suspect reportedly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander, later identified as Rodolfo Berger.
Atmore Advance
Main Street unveils branding
Main Street Atmore held a new branding launch Sept. 1 at West Escambia Utilities. Main Street Alabama named Atmore as one of its designated cities in June 2020, and since then have held community meetings to help the city in different areas. Main Street Alabama is a private non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America. The National Main Street Four Point Approach is an over 40-year model that focuses work in four areas: organization, design, promotion and economic vitality with strategies unique to the community and based on market-based outcome, according to Advance archives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairhope couple’s new home taking shape thanks to community’s support
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The foundation is down and the walls are up. This house on Morphy Avenue in Fairhope will soon have new residents. “Me and Krystal can’t wait to move in here,” said Johnny Stewart. It’s an update to a story we first reported over a year ago when the project was announced. […]
Broker says Baldwin Co. real estate sales slowing, still strong
GULF SHORES. Ala. (WKRG) — Seeing more ‘For Sale’ signs in front of houses around Baldwin County? A telling sign that real estate sales are slowing down. Kevin Corcoran is the broker of Remax of Gulf Shores. He said that this is the slowest it has been in a while. “We study the market every […]
Woman shoots ex-girlfriend 2 times in leg at Popeyes in Semmes, shooter in custody
UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch. The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
Comments / 0