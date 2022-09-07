ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Band of the Week: Blount Leopards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Blount High School Marching Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week three of Friday Night Football Fever!. This year’s Head Drum Major is Demetrius Kirksey. The Mattie T Blount High School Band Department is a comprehensive band program including several musical ensembles and performing groups.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Local fitness groups honor slain Memphis runner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fitness organizations across the country are honoring a Memphis mom and teacher who was abducted during her early morning run last week. Following the news that the body of Eliza Fletcher was found Tuesday, a few local groups here on the Gulf Coast organized their own run to remember Fletcher early […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Missing Citronelle man has been found

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The Citronelle Police Department is currently working a missing person’s case. 32-year-old Irron Corey Weaver was last seen on September 5, 2022 at his grandmother’s residence off of Woodland Ct. in Citronelle. Mr. Weaver was last seen driving a 1979 Ford Roll-a-Long...
CITRONELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Obituaries
City
Perdido, AL
City
Atmore, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
WKRG News 5

Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crashes at historic building in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a bit of a chaotic scene Friday morning on Government Street in downtown Mobile, where an automobile crashed into a low brick wall on the side of an historic building. The building, which housed the 19th century offices of Dr. Henry S. LeVert, stands...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Harrison
Person
Cody Miller
WPMI

Foley man killed in motorcycle crash near Elberta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, has claimed the life of a Foley man. Patrick D. Knox, 48, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by Brayden L. Biebricher, 20, of Foley.
FOLEY, AL
WLOX

Desporte's Seafood is a longtime Biloxi family business

Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Flomaton police chief resigns

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department chief announced Wednesday that he is resigning from the force. In his resignation letter, Chief Charles Thompson said he will be taking a job at another police department in Alabama. Thompson said he has put his whole heart into serving Flomaton and its citizens. I feel that […]
FLOMATON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelon Augusta#Ida Mae
WJHG-TV

The longest open market returns this weekend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
CHIPLEY, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Main Street unveils branding

Main Street Atmore held a new branding launch Sept. 1 at West Escambia Utilities. Main Street Alabama named Atmore as one of its designated cities in June 2020, and since then have held community meetings to help the city in different areas. Main Street Alabama is a private non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America. The National Main Street Four Point Approach is an over 40-year model that focuses work in four areas: organization, design, promotion and economic vitality with strategies unique to the community and based on market-based outcome, according to Advance archives.
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WALA-TV FOX10

Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy