Jackson, MS

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said

Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap

OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
WMAZ

Tanker in viral videos isn’t providing water to Mississippi governor’s mansion

After days without running water, water pressure has been restored to Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday, Sept. 5. The city’s water system partially failed in late August after flooding exacerbated existing problems at a water treatment plant. Though water pressure has been restored to Jackson, residents still need to boil their water until further notice, the city said in a press release on Sept. 6.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound. No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit. At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several...
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Capitol Police chase ends in crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase with Capitol Police in Jackson ends in a crash Wednesday evening. A white truck hit an embankment, crushing the cab. It happened on Flag Chapel Road just before seven Wednesday night. Several law enforcement agencies including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jackson and Capitol Police...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
JACKSON, MS

