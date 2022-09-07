Read full article on original website
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said
Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
WLBT
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
Two Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
Body of missing Mississippi man found after cell phone was pinged, his debit card was reportedly used nearby
The body of a missing man has been found after his cell phone was pinged at a location in New Hebron. Carson Sistrunk, of Pearl, was reported missing Monday. A report was filed with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and listed on NCIC. In addition to his cell phone...
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
Father and son arrested for shootout in Mississippi convenience store parking lot
A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
Sheriff: Investigation under way after oil workers find body on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi officials are investigating after a body was found on a gravel road in rural Jefferson Davis County. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper that a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was...
AOL Corp
White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap
OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WMAZ
Tanker in viral videos isn’t providing water to Mississippi governor’s mansion
After days without running water, water pressure has been restored to Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday, Sept. 5. The city’s water system partially failed in late August after flooding exacerbated existing problems at a water treatment plant. Though water pressure has been restored to Jackson, residents still need to boil their water until further notice, the city said in a press release on Sept. 6.
WLBT
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound. No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit. At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several...
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
WLBT
Capitol Police chase ends in crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase with Capitol Police in Jackson ends in a crash Wednesday evening. A white truck hit an embankment, crushing the cab. It happened on Flag Chapel Road just before seven Wednesday night. Several law enforcement agencies including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jackson and Capitol Police...
Interstate chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph ends with crash under Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement officers were involved in a high-speed chase along I-20 eastbound from Tallulah, Louisiana, to the Mississippi River bridge that crosses over to Vicksburg on Sunday at around 7:39 p.m. A Madison Parish deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle when it failed to yield for lights...
WLBT
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
