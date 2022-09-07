ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Hochul declares polio disaster emergency to ramp up vaccinations

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a polio-related state disaster emergency in an effort to ramp up vaccinations across New York. The disaster emergency, which Hochul issued via executive order Friday morning, will allow EMS workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines, she said in a press release. It will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Remembering the 9/11 attacks in New York City

This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the tragedy. 9/11 Memorial &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

LIRR ridership returns to March 2020 levels for the first time

Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road returned to March 2020 levels on Wednesday, and ridership on Metro-North set a record for a COVID-19 pandemic day, the MTA said. Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road surpassed 200,000 for the first time since March 2020, according to the MTA, and Metro-North ridership was a little more than 179,000, beating out the previous COVID-19 pandemic record of 174,900 on June 28.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NY1

Zeldin goes to robbery scene to push bail reform rollbacks

Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, was in the Bronx Thursday to talk about rising crime rates and call for bail reform rollbacks. Zeldin chose a post office in the Bronx where a violent robbery took place this week to highlight rising crime rates. According to Zeldin, crime is...
BRONX, NY
NY1

New York lawmakers urge federal help for foster care youth

More than two dozen state lawmakers on Friday released a letter urging federal officials to approve a measure meant to shore up support for foster care youth. The lawmakers, led by Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, Sarah Clark and Taylor Darling, pressed for the passage of a bill that sponsors hope will provide continued Medicaid support and full implementation Family First Prevention Services Act.
POLITICS
NY1

Chancellor David Banks responds to Hochul signing class size law

Children in New York City public schools began their first day of school Thursday morning, marking the beginning of Chancellor David Banks’ first full year at the helm. Later on Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a controversial bill that lowers class sizes to 20 to 25 students per class. The law was championed by Albany lawmakers, but faced hesitancy from Banks and Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Con Edison warns consumers of expected higher winter prices

Con Edison is warning customers to expect higher prices for gas and electric services this winter. In a press release issued Friday, the utility said the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" is expected to pay about $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New York City residential customer “using 300 kilowatt hours a month” of electricity in the winter is expected to have an average bill of about $116, which would be a 22% increase over the average bill from last year of $95.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
NY1

JFK’s Terminal One project breaks ground

Gov. Kathy Hochul and other officials broke ground on Thursday for the renovation of Terminal One, the largest part of an effort to rebuild John F. Kennedy International Airport. The $9.5 billion privately funded project will be the largest free-standing terminal in the country, according to Hochul. “We need a...
LIFESTYLE
NY1

Queens abortion clinic sees uptick in out-of-state patients

A long time abortion provider in Queens is being hit with a 300% increase in patients from Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. “I don’t want women, young girls, people to think that this is not going to happen again. It is and it will,” said Merle Hoffman who worries watching states limit access to abortion.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Transit#Subway#Nyctbus#Lirr#Metronorth
NY1

NYPD officer released from hospital after brutal Bronx attack

An NYPD officer who was attacked and robbed while he was jogging in the Bronx last month has been released from the hospital after more than two weeks of recovery. Muhammad Chowdhury, 48, left NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with his family Thursday morning, to cheers from a crowd gathered outside the Morris Park medical center.
BRONX, NY
NY1

New York flags will fly at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. “Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Firefighters remember 9/11 terrorist attacks

Friday marked Emergency Services Day and to recognize that service, Lt. James McCarthy, president of the FDNY-Fire Officers Association, and Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association joined "News All Day" to talk about their important role in saving lives. Both firefighters share their experiences following the 9/11 terrorist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NY1

Teen shot and injured near Brooklyn school: NYPD

A 17-year-old boy was shot and injured near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, sending the campus into a temporary lockdown, authorities said. A male suspect shot the teenager in the stomach at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach just after 1 p.m., the NYPD said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

‘Mainely History’ podcast takes a dive into Maine’s past

Plenty of Mainers have stories to tell, either as a hobby, or with hopes of earning a living through podcasting. In this occasional series, Spectrum News Maine profiles local hosts who are expressing themselves through podcasts. Ian Saxine is not a Maine native, but you wouldn’t know it listening to...
MAINE STATE
NY1

Bronx man indicted in connection with 1996 fatal strangling of pregnant woman

A Bronx man has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the 1996 fatal strangling of a pregnant woman after investigators found DNA underneath the victim’s fingernails that matched his DNA, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, was arraigned Tuesday before Bronx Supreme Court...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy