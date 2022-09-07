Read full article on original website
Hochul declares polio disaster emergency to ramp up vaccinations
Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a polio-related state disaster emergency in an effort to ramp up vaccinations across New York. The disaster emergency, which Hochul issued via executive order Friday morning, will allow EMS workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines, she said in a press release. It will...
Remembering the 9/11 attacks in New York City
This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the tragedy. 9/11 Memorial &...
LIRR ridership returns to March 2020 levels for the first time
Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road returned to March 2020 levels on Wednesday, and ridership on Metro-North set a record for a COVID-19 pandemic day, the MTA said. Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road surpassed 200,000 for the first time since March 2020, according to the MTA, and Metro-North ridership was a little more than 179,000, beating out the previous COVID-19 pandemic record of 174,900 on June 28.
Arsenic test results ‘incorrect’ at Jacob Riis Houses, water safe to drink: Adams administration
The tap water at the Jacob Riis Houses is "clear for drinking again" after lab results showed arsenic in the water, the press secretary for Mayor Eric Adams, Fabien Levy, said on Twitter Saturday afternoon just after 12:30 p.m. Levy also posted a video of Adams and the city's health...
Zeldin goes to robbery scene to push bail reform rollbacks
Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, was in the Bronx Thursday to talk about rising crime rates and call for bail reform rollbacks. Zeldin chose a post office in the Bronx where a violent robbery took place this week to highlight rising crime rates. According to Zeldin, crime is...
New York lawmakers urge federal help for foster care youth
More than two dozen state lawmakers on Friday released a letter urging federal officials to approve a measure meant to shore up support for foster care youth. The lawmakers, led by Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, Sarah Clark and Taylor Darling, pressed for the passage of a bill that sponsors hope will provide continued Medicaid support and full implementation Family First Prevention Services Act.
Chancellor David Banks responds to Hochul signing class size law
Children in New York City public schools began their first day of school Thursday morning, marking the beginning of Chancellor David Banks’ first full year at the helm. Later on Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a controversial bill that lowers class sizes to 20 to 25 students per class. The law was championed by Albany lawmakers, but faced hesitancy from Banks and Mayor Eric Adams.
Con Edison warns consumers of expected higher winter prices
Con Edison is warning customers to expect higher prices for gas and electric services this winter. In a press release issued Friday, the utility said the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" is expected to pay about $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New York City residential customer “using 300 kilowatt hours a month” of electricity in the winter is expected to have an average bill of about $116, which would be a 22% increase over the average bill from last year of $95.
Council presses city officials on how to solve municipal worker shortage
City Council members pushed administration officials in a hearing Friday to think of new and creative ways to increase the speed of hiring and improve pay and flexibility for city workers to help fill more than 24,000 vacant city positions. The hearing came as the city is facing a hiring...
JFK’s Terminal One project breaks ground
Gov. Kathy Hochul and other officials broke ground on Thursday for the renovation of Terminal One, the largest part of an effort to rebuild John F. Kennedy International Airport. The $9.5 billion privately funded project will be the largest free-standing terminal in the country, according to Hochul. “We need a...
Queens abortion clinic sees uptick in out-of-state patients
A long time abortion provider in Queens is being hit with a 300% increase in patients from Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. “I don’t want women, young girls, people to think that this is not going to happen again. It is and it will,” said Merle Hoffman who worries watching states limit access to abortion.
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
NYPD officer released from hospital after brutal Bronx attack
An NYPD officer who was attacked and robbed while he was jogging in the Bronx last month has been released from the hospital after more than two weeks of recovery. Muhammad Chowdhury, 48, left NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with his family Thursday morning, to cheers from a crowd gathered outside the Morris Park medical center.
New York flags will fly at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. “Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family.”
Photo gallery: A look back at Queen Elizabeth’s visits to NYC
In memory of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, NY1 looks back at the queen’s visits to New York City. During her reign, she visited the Big Apple three times: in 1957, 1976 and 2010. Her first visit...
Firefighters remember 9/11 terrorist attacks
Friday marked Emergency Services Day and to recognize that service, Lt. James McCarthy, president of the FDNY-Fire Officers Association, and Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association joined "News All Day" to talk about their important role in saving lives. Both firefighters share their experiences following the 9/11 terrorist...
Teen shot and injured near Brooklyn school: NYPD
A 17-year-old boy was shot and injured near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, sending the campus into a temporary lockdown, authorities said. A male suspect shot the teenager in the stomach at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach just after 1 p.m., the NYPD said.
‘Mainely History’ podcast takes a dive into Maine’s past
Plenty of Mainers have stories to tell, either as a hobby, or with hopes of earning a living through podcasting. In this occasional series, Spectrum News Maine profiles local hosts who are expressing themselves through podcasts. Ian Saxine is not a Maine native, but you wouldn’t know it listening to...
Bronx man indicted in connection with 1996 fatal strangling of pregnant woman
A Bronx man has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the 1996 fatal strangling of a pregnant woman after investigators found DNA underneath the victim’s fingernails that matched his DNA, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, was arraigned Tuesday before Bronx Supreme Court...
