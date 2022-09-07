ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Okinawa voters re-elect opposition-backed governor -media

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Voters in Japan's Okinawa re-elected their governor on Sunday, local media said, showing support for an independent who is backed by national opposition parties and who wants a smaller U.S. military footprint on the chain of islands near Taiwan.
