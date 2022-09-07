Read full article on original website
Zelenskiy says next three months critical as Ukrainian advance continues
The Ukrainian advance into Russian-occupied territory in the north-east of the country continued on Sunday as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the next three months would be critical in determining the outcome of the war. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have retaken the key rail hub of Kupiansk and...
Okinawa voters re-elect opposition-backed governor -media
TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Voters in Japan's Okinawa re-elected their governor on Sunday, local media said, showing support for an independent who is backed by national opposition parties and who wants a smaller U.S. military footprint on the chain of islands near Taiwan.
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine says its forces are within 30 miles of Russian border north of Kharkiv – live
Ukraine says its troops have retaken more than 3,000 sq km of territory this month
