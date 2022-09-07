On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, our nation and the world were forever changed. That day, nearly 3,000 innocent people lost their lives, and we were plunged into a war that would define the next two decades of American foreign policy. Much has happened in the 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks, but as we reflect on the fear, sadness, and uncertainty every American felt that day, so too should we remember our collective resolve to come together and support one another. On that day, and in the weeks and months after, Americans from all walks of life stood side-by-side in common purpose.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO