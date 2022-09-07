ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Predict Divorce for Alexis and Justin

By Megan Elliott
The honeymoon is definitely over for Alexis and Justin on Married at First Sight . The couple hit it off during their time in Mexico, but once they returned home to San Diego, things quickly got rocky . Now, they’re roughly halfway through their eight-week marriage, and fans suspect that things aren’t going to get better between the two. A clip from the September 7 episode of the Lifetime series shows the pair clashing at a couple’s dinner, with Alexis refusing to open up about her marriage to the group, much to Justin’s frustration.

Alexis and Justin’s relationship goes off the rails on ‘Married at First Sight’

Justin and Alexis on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis Says Justin Isn’t Physically Her Type in San Diego Season Premiere

While many of the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples hit speed bumps during their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, that wasn’t really the case for Alexis and Justin. The pair’s lovey-dovey behavior was in stark contrast to the tough conversations fans saw between Lindy and Miguel and Krysten and Mitch. Though they’d only been married a few days, Alexis and Justin were already confident enough in their own relationship to feel comfortable passing judgment on their fellow cast members’ marriages.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when the pair returned home to start their real life together as a married couple. A botched dog introduction put a serious damper on their relationship, with Alexis struggling to get over the fact that Justin’s dog Mya attacked her dog, Newton. Though Justin attempted to make amends by sending Mya to a dog training camp, Alexis felt that he wasn’t being honest with her about his dog’s behavior, as well as other issues in their relationship.

“He thinks telling some of the information is the same as telling the truth,” she said during a sit-down with Pastor Cal Roberson.

Then, in the show’s August 31 episode, Alexis confessed that if she and Justin weren’t married, she would have already left. However, she said she was putting in more effort than she normally would because they were husband and wife.

Alexis clashes with Justin in the next episode of the Lifetime show

While Alexis has said she is trying to be patient with Justin, there are signs that she’s struggling in her marriage. In a clip (via Twitter ) from the next episode of Married at First Sight , the two get into a spat while at a group dinner with the other couples.

The couples are apparently sharing observations on their marriages. But when it’s Alexis’s turn to share, she demurs. “I don’t want to talk at this moment,” she says. In a confessional, she explains that she felt it would be better to remain silent than to speak openly about her feelings with the rest of the cast.

Justin, however, expresses his frustration that his wife doesn’t want to speak up. “I just find it odd that you don’t have anything to say,” he tells her. Alexis claims she doesn’t understand what Justin means. He replies that it “bothered” him that she doesn’t want to speak when everyone else is sharing.

“F*ck it,” Justin says.

“I feel like it’s just like you’re two different people and it scares me,” she replies, adding that he was like Jekyll and Hyde. “It still hurts,” she says tearfully. “That’s all I want you to know.”

Fans think Alexis has already checked out of her marriage

Alexis has admitted to Justin that she has a tendency to bail on a relationship when things get difficult. She insists she’s giving Justin a chance. But some Married at First Sight viewers think she’s already given up on her marriage.

“Alexis has checked out and there ain’t no coming back,” one person commented on Instagram .

“She’s over it. She was wrapped up in it during [the] honeymoon but went home and realized that she didn’t know him. Then freaked out and is unwilling to work on it,” another wrote.

Several people thought Alexis decided she and Justin wouldn’t work after the dog incident. But others felt the marriage never had a chance. They pointed out that Alexis had already rejected Justin once, when they matched on Tinder before both were cast on Married at First Sight. Now, they think that she’s looking for excuses to get out of the relationship.

“You can tell she didn’t like him from the jump now she just makes up anything to make him feel bad,” one person wrote.

Some fans felt Alexis was letting her insecurities and other issues stand in the way of what could be a good marriage.

“Alexis, stop letting your fear of commitment allow you to overthink,” a fan commented on Twitter. Justin is all in. He isn’t perfect, but who is? You’re also imperfect. Stop creating obstacles.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime .

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Presses Nate to Say ‘I Love You,’ and Fans Worry She’s Moving Too Fast

