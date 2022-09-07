ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Steve McQueen’s ‘Uncontrollable’ Jealousy Affected His Role Opposite Paul Newman

By Victoria Koehl
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Actor Steve McQueen became an icon in the 1960s and 1970s. Beyond his acting skills, fans know him for his behavior off-camera. For instance, he reportedly peed on a wall or curtain during an awards show with another celebrity.

However, McQueen has more notoriety for his attitude while making movies. One of the most notable examples is his jealousy of a fellow actor in The Towering Inferno . In fact, changes occurred to McQueen’s role as a result of his demands.

Steve McQueen was hard to work with during filming

People who have worked with Steve McQueen have recalled how the actor would sometimes behave on film sets. According to the New York Post , he was part of the supporting cast for The Magnificent Seven in the 1960s. He would attempt to steal scenes, and the crew needed to separate him from the central star.

McQueen was willing to leave the production for The Great Escape in 1963. He did not think he had the primary role and demanded that the writers rewrite his part. The studio heads had to step in to resolve the issue.

The director for The Thomas Crown Affair also had problems with McQueen on set. The actor ruined two days of shooting by leaving until it was dark outside. Nevertheless, the director managed to remain patient despite McQueen’s behavior.

Several people might have found McQueen challenging to work with occasionally. Some of his actions are due to his competitive nature. Still, his jealousy toward co-stars would get out of hand.

McQueen was extremely jealous of Paul Newman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z550y_0hlvsyP400
Paul Newman and Steve McQueen in ‘The Towering Inferno’ | Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

Steve McQueen had a few contract demands while filming for The Towering Inferno . For example, he wanted an equal number of lines as his co-star, Paul Newman, due to his competitiveness. He demanded the filmmakers add 12 more lines to the script and that he get the movie’s last line.

While McQueen idolized Newman, he also had “uncontrollable” jealousy toward his co-star. The actor did not want to join the cast if he was to have second billing. As a result, the movie poster put the two actors’ names side by side. McQueen’s name was slightly lower than Newman’s, but the positioning gave them equal weight.

Furthermore, McQueen insisted on doing a dangerous stunt himself. According to IMDb , he wanted to jump into a burning building from a helicopter. He probably wished to do it since Newman preferred to do most of his stunts.

Additionally, McQueen got paid the same amount of money as Newman for his role. Both of them earned a $1 million paycheck. Additionally, they each received 10% of the box office revenue.

How Paul Newman felt about Steve McQueen in ‘The Towering Inferno’

The Towering Inferno features Paul Newman as an architect who designs the tallest glass building. Steve McQueen is the fire chief who appears over 40 minutes into the movie after an electrical issue causes a fire. The film became a massive hit at the box office.

Despite the movie’s success, Newman did have some regrets about co-starring alongside McQueen. For instance, he had to deal with the rivalry that the latter created during production. Not to mention, it felt as though McQueen’s character dominated Newman’s role.

Since McQueen insisted on the same number of lines, it seems like Newman says less when they appear together. After all, the latter has already spoken almost half his lines by the time McQueen arrives onscreen.

Nevertheless, there were a couple of times when the pair hung out together after filming for the day. McQueen and Newman enjoyed a few drinks in one of their trailers after an exceptionally busy day.

RELATED: Inside Bruce Lee and Steve McQueen’s Iconic Friendship

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Don Winslow
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Paul Newman
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jealousy#Bullitt#The New York Post#The Thomas Crown Affair
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

176K+
Followers
113K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy