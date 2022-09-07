ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

2d ago

I have an idea. How about the parents provide the lunches. Or pay for the school lunches. Why do parents suddenly think that their kids should receive free lunches and in some cases free breakfast?

= opportunity racist
2d ago

Need to pay for kids lunches instead of getting fake fingernails or a new cell phone

Jules Baby
1d ago

Maybe those teachers and their 6 figure salary for working half the year can chip in? You know....because "they care". 🙄

KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
KOMO News

Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
KUOW

Unpacking the complexities of teacher strikes

Tens of thousands of Seattle students are getting an extended summer break after Seattle Public Schools educators went on strike Wednesday. It’s the latest in a long line of school interruptions since the beginning of the pandemic, from school closures and remote learning to school bus shortages. Instead of...
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: No surprise, Inslee giving up emergency powers right before general election

It made Thursday headlines when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his more than 920 days of emergency powers will be coming to an end on Oct. 31. But the announcement came as no surprise to me. Two weeks ago, I predicted to Dori Monson Show listeners that the governor – who was only one of three in the country to hold an emergency stronghold with no official end date – would relinquish his so-called emergency powers before the November general election.
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
