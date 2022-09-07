A mental health summit in Wyoming is scheduled for October. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Encompassing a holistic approach, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, alongside members of the Legislative and Judicial branches, will be discussing the state of mental health in Wyoming during the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit next month in Casper. Gordon said mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in the state. In 2020, Wyoming had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation. Gordon said in order to address the scope of the problem, there must be active engagement in finding solutions and building partnerships and that enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.

CASPER, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO