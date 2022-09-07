Read full article on original website
Hunt Expedition Crossed Wyoming 211 Years Ago
On May 26, 1811, Wilson Price Hunt was hired by John Jacob Astor, wealthy businessman, to head an expedition across the United States from St. Louis to the Pacific. Astor saw the wealth that could come out of the fur trade, decided to cash on it. He formed the American Fur Company and established the Fort Astoria fur trading post on the Columbia River in present-day Oregon. The Hunt expedition was to find areas where trading posts could be established.
Wyoming welcomes direct air capture project to the Cowboy State
The Wyoming Business Council reports that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI), a U.S. company that develops DAC systems, and carbon dioxide sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030, according to a WBC release.
Governor Gordon to Convene Mental Health Summit in October
A mental health summit in Wyoming is scheduled for October. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Encompassing a holistic approach, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, alongside members of the Legislative and Judicial branches, will be discussing the state of mental health in Wyoming during the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit next month in Casper. Gordon said mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in the state. In 2020, Wyoming had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation. Gordon said in order to address the scope of the problem, there must be active engagement in finding solutions and building partnerships and that enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.
