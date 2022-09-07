Read full article on original website
US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard, Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro down to 1 lane after crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane due to a crash on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police say someone may have been injured. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until further notice. At this time […]
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a victim at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
'More precise policing' | Greensboro Police talk new license plate-reading cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department said license plate-reading cameras installed throughout the city are helping them solve crimes more efficiently, and now the department is adding more of the devices to city streets. GPD finished installing 10 of the license plate-reading cameras, made by Flock Safety, at...
Cook Out robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning. They said two men approached the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a white SUV. The men were described wearing ski type masks.
Winston-Salem Cook Out robbed at drive-thru window
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m. Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money. They were given the money and left the scene. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with...
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
Shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a Greensboro apartment complex after hearing reports of gun fire. It happened at 3818 Rockwood Manor Apartments. Greensboro police are investigating shots fired at the complex. They said someone fired shots but no one was hit. Stay with WFMY News 2 for...
Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police filled the scene where a person was shot in Reidsville on Thursday evening. Reports of the shooting first came into the newsroom at about 9:30 p.m. The scene was still active at about 11 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened in the area of Circle Drive. Officers at […]
Crash causes lane closures on US-29 north between Cone Blvd. and Joe Brown Dr. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said US-29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane of traffic after an accident. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route of travel until further notice. Police do not know when the road will be reopened. Anyone...
Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
Wedding shoes stolen with the bride's wedding date fast approaching
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to identify a man they said stole a woman's wedding shoes on Sunday. According to Crime Stoppers, the size six shoes were stolen from an apartment complex on Pleasant Garden Rd. The shoes were purchased and delivered by Amazon...
Lexington man connected to 'murder for hire' arrested in Texas, extradited to NC
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man who led officers on a chase on Aug. 8 was arrested in Texas and was extradited back to Davidson County, according to a press release. D'Won Still was found and arrested in Texas with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies. Officers tried...
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road.
2 Triad Cook Outs robbed in early morning armed robberies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad. According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the […]
Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads
(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
One taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 near Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was in the center of...
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
