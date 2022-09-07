ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Comments / 3

Related
FOX8 News

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Property Crime#Wfmy News 2
wfmynews2.com

Cook Out robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning. They said two men approached the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a white SUV. The men were described wearing ski type masks.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem Cook Out robbed at drive-thru window

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m. Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money. They were given the money and left the scene. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a Greensboro apartment complex after hearing reports of gun fire. It happened at 3818 Rockwood Manor Apartments. Greensboro police are investigating shots fired at the complex. They said someone fired shots but no one was hit. Stay with WFMY News 2 for...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Government Technology

Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads

(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

One taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 near Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was in the center of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy