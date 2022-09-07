Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
Capito, Manchin Announce $2.7 Million in EPA Funding
WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,771,905 in funding for West Virginia through several U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs. “In...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week
In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents.
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia eye doctor to pay over $900K for allegedly submitting false Medicare claims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against an ophthalmologist accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. According to United States Attorney Will Thompson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington, Inc, […]
Gov. Justice Announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced today that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 16 Sending Stimulus Money This Fall?
Millions of eligible Americans are due more stimulus money. Currently, the number of states sending stimulus funds this fall has grown to 16. All but Massachusetts has settled on a specific amount of stimulus. Some payments have been going out for weeks, while others will hit bank accounts and mailboxes...
CBS News
Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 20 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All 4,000 beagles have been removed from Virginia research facility
Every one of the 4,000 beagles in a controversial Virginia facility has been removed nearly two months after the mission to rescue the dogs began.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose properties stand in the way of construction of the Coalfields Expressway to Welch. According to the homeowners WVVA News spoke with on Thursday, several of the homes are located on Town Ridge...
thecentersquare.com
How the Gun Trafficking Problem in West Virginia Compares to Other States
The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization's report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the most gun purchases per person.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
West Virginia Coal Miners Rescue Stranded Couple Whose Electric Vehicle Died
When a couple’s electric car ran out of power in the middle of a major traffic jam last week, a group of West Virginia coal miners appropriately came to the rescue. The Washington DC residents were on their way to a weekend vacation when the car’s power cut off on Corridor H in Tucker County. The area is infamous for grid block traffic from 18-wheelers driving to and from Alliance Coal Company. But the group just happened to be available to help.
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
Application for Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit vacancy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit, serving Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via...
Comments / 4