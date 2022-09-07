Read full article on original website
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps Announce New Triple Album, Share New Song “Angel Band”: Listen
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps have announced a new triple album. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? is out September 30 via Hickman Holler Records and RCA. The self-produced project features eight new and traditional songs performed in three different ways—the Hallelujah version was recorded live; the Jubilee builds on those recordings with additional instruments; and Joyful Noise version will be revealed on release day. The Hallelujah and Jubilee versions of “Angel Band” are out now—Watch a video for “Angel Band (Jubilee Version),” directed by Bryan Schlam, below.
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Kerrang
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
The Comet Is Coming Share Video for New Song “Technicolour”: Watch
The Comet Is Coming have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. It’s titled “Technicolour,” and with it comes a video directed by Charlie Robins. Take a look below. Along with saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings (aka Shabaka), the ensemble includes drummer Max Hallett (aka...
Phoenix Announce New Album Alpha Zulu, Share New Song With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig: Listen
Phoenix have announced their first album in five years. Alpha Zulu is due out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. The follow-up to 2017’s Ti Amo was self-produced by Phoenix and recorded in Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which is located in the Palais du Louvre. Today, the band have released Alpha Zulu’s latest single “Tonight,” which is a duet with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Phoenix have also shared an Oscar Boyson-directed visual for the song. Watch it below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
withguitars.com
Santigold New Album ‘Spirituals’ Out Friday
Santigold will release her fourth album, Spirituals, this Friday September 9 to acclaim spanning Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, FADER, Billboard, PAPER, NYLON, W Magazine, HipHopDX, VIBE, Stereogum, SPIN, Alternative Press and much more. Renowned for her boundary-free art and uncontainable urge to push towards the future, the anxious confinement of the past couple of years became a battle to protect that spirit. Writing these songs was her way to access freedom and push towards the light, finding a sense of ascension.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson, WILLOW and Mádé Kuti
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding
Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Hear Norah Jones’ Striking Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Steer Your Way’
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for the upcoming all-star tribute album Here It Is, due out Oct. 14. Here It Is features covers of Cohen’s songs spanning the rock poet’s entire career, and for the tribute LP Jones picked a track off the final album from his lifetime, 2016’s You Want It Darker. “I loved singing this song because it’s a newer one but has all the best qualities of some of his older classic songs,” Jones said in a statement. The Blue Note tribute album also features James Taylor’s...
Brian Eno’s New Song “We Let It In” Features Vocals from His Daughter
Brian Eno’s latest release “We Let It In” is a family affair. Featuring hypnotic vocals from his daughter, Darla Eno, the recently released single showcases the father-daughter pair’s airy and meditative voices, singing in deep, breathy chants. “It’s lowered,” Eno said of the ghostly hymn in...
Tyler Childers Announces New Single, “Angel Band,” Premiering Tomorrow Morning
Start the countdown and get out your Sunday best, Childers is fixin’ to take us to church. Tyler Childers started hinting at his long-awaited return a few days ago by posting some cryptic video teasers to his social media, which until that point had been completely stagnant since his last album Long Violent History.
NME
Santigold – ‘Spirituals’ review: fearless sonic pioneer leads the pack once again
It’s too often the fate of the sonic pioneer to be subsumed by their own innovation, unable to escape the monster they created. In the late-‘00s, alongside M.I.A., Santigold – aka Santi White – was pivotal in dove-tailing rap, pop and dancefloor anthems such as ‘Creator’, ‘Say Aha’ and ‘L.E.S. Artistes’ with experimental future-trash electronics. Now everyone is doing it and, just four albums on from her 2008 debut ‘Santogold’, Santi is merely part of the herd that she herself set stampeding.
Joe Satriani Guests on ‘Symphony of Sinners and Saints Vol. 2.’
Guitarist Joe Satriani, ex-Alice Cooper band member Nita Strauss, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt and drummer Kenny Aronoff are among the rockers who’ll appear on the new album Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. 2. The project is the brainchild of composer Kitt Wakeley, combining the power of hard rock...
Stereogum
Bibio – “Off Goes The Light”
Stephen Wilkinson has announced a new Bibio album, his tenth overall, with the clever title BIB10. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ribbons. “My influences for studio production mostly come from the 60s, 70s, and 80s where the craft was very different – getting a more polished sound, without ironing the humanity out of it, was part of the ethos,” Bibio said in a statemet, continuing:
Marcus Mumford Deals With Isolation and Processes Anger on ‘(Self-Titled)’
Marcus Mumford’s solo debut opens in a place of anger: “I can still taste you, and I hate it,” the Mumford & Sons leader seethes over gently strummed guitars, a whisper of feedback serving as a signal of his bubbling rage. “Cannibal,” the first track on (self-titled), was written by Mumford during the pandemic’s lockdowns, when isolation was forcing him to grapple with his inner life; as he revealed in an August interview, he was also dealing with the idea of telling others about abuse he endured as a six-year-old. As the song shows, he was also processing the idea...
