Economy

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Business Industry#Linus Business
Retirement Daily

Required Minimum Distributions & Inherited IRAs

Many unanswered questions remain about post-death required minimum distributions (RMDs), due to the SECURE Act of 2019 eliminating the opportunity for beneficiaries to stretch an IRA payout in a tax-favorable manner. There is currently no clear guidance on how to proceed with RMDs for specific types of inherited IRA beneficiaries. It could take months or even longer for the IRS to release final regulations.
Motley Fool

Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
MarketRealist

Don't Miss the Deadline to Claim a Child Tax Credit of up to $750

The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) issued during the second half of 2021 helped thousands of families keep current on their rent and afford basic necessities like food. Although Congress failed to extend monthly CTC payments into 2022, states like Rhode Island recognized a need for help and responded to it with a Child Tax Rebate of up to $750. The only catch, you must have filed your taxes by a certain date.
bloomberglaw.com

Lawsuit Offers Important Reminders on Tax Professional Ethics

Quick: Can you detail the tax consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022? What about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021? The SECURE Act of 2019?. Chances are that you know a little something about most of these laws. Depending on the exact nature of your job, you might even know a lot about most of these laws.
Kiplinger

Using Asset Location to Defuse a Retirement Tax Bomb

Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the second strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, implementing asset location. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Most investors have heard of asset allocation, but...
