COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Three $250 direct payments are up for grabs – but only if you apply before next week
FAMILIES in one state are eligible to receive up to $750 in direct payments this year - but the deadline to file the necessary paperwork is days away. A recent Rhode Island budget plan passed by Governor Daniel McKee expands the child tax rebate, sending families $250 for each qualifying child with a maximum of $750.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just seven days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their first of two $841 checks in the month of September in only seven days.
Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?
Social Security benefits replace a portion of your lifetime earnings when you retire, develop a qualifying disability or go to your spouse, children or survivors after you die. Unlike Social Security...
Social Security Recipients Could Receive an Extra $1900 Next Year
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Two ways SSI benefits may change after outdated rules – would you be eligible for extra cash?
THE Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program could see two major updates thanks to two Ohio senators and their bipartisan proposal. Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. Rob Portman, are looking to raise asset limits and increase unearned income. The Savings Penalty Elimination Act was introduced this past May as...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — TWO direct payments up to $1,682 being sent in September – how to claim yours
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive the first September Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment in just days. SSI payments are typically paid out on the first of each month, however, the normal payment schedule will be impacted next month because October 1 lands on a Saturday. As a result,...
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Required Minimum Distributions & Inherited IRAs
Many unanswered questions remain about post-death required minimum distributions (RMDs), due to the SECURE Act of 2019 eliminating the opportunity for beneficiaries to stretch an IRA payout in a tax-favorable manner. There is currently no clear guidance on how to proceed with RMDs for specific types of inherited IRA beneficiaries. It could take months or even longer for the IRS to release final regulations.
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for September 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are typically deposited on the first of every month unless the date happens to fall on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA's schedule of Social...
Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ
Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
Don't Miss the Deadline to Claim a Child Tax Credit of up to $750
The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) issued during the second half of 2021 helped thousands of families keep current on their rent and afford basic necessities like food. Although Congress failed to extend monthly CTC payments into 2022, states like Rhode Island recognized a need for help and responded to it with a Child Tax Rebate of up to $750. The only catch, you must have filed your taxes by a certain date.
New Investor? What You Need to Know to Become an Accredited Investor in 2022
If you don’t have much experience as an accredited investor, your knowledge might be limited to the fact that it allows you to potentially make big money. However, that opportunity also comes with more rules than what typical investments are subject to. Only certain groups of people qualify to...
Lawsuit Offers Important Reminders on Tax Professional Ethics
Quick: Can you detail the tax consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022? What about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021? The SECURE Act of 2019?. Chances are that you know a little something about most of these laws. Depending on the exact nature of your job, you might even know a lot about most of these laws.
Three steps to take to find your IRS tax refund which are averaging over $3,039
WITH tax day well behind us, millions of Americans are still waiting for their refunds. Some taxpayers have already been waiting several months for their federal income tax refunds to arrive after completing 1040 paper returns and mailing them in late January or early February. As of August 26, Internal...
Do I Qualify for Spousal Benefits if I’m in a Legal Non-Marital Relationship, Like a Civil Union?
Spousal benefits are a great way to boost your Social Security benefit (sometimes by as much as $800 a month), and even if you are not in a traditional marriage, you could be entitled to receiving...
Using Asset Location to Defuse a Retirement Tax Bomb
Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the second strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, implementing asset location. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Most investors have heard of asset allocation, but...
