Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Organization that helps the homeless with medical care hosting virtual event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local organization is inviting you to attend a virtual event to help people in need of medical care. When those who are homeless need to transition from hospital care to a home for a safe discharge, they often have nowhere to go. So, the Center for Respite Care was created to not only take them in and provide the continuing health care needed in our community; it was created to get them on their feet. They do all this at no charge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local family surprised by coyote in bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family received an unexpected surprise in their bathroom early Friday morning. The Trenton Police Department said it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. from a resident who had an animal in the first-floor bathroom of the house. When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet.
TRENTON, OH
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

How soon should you get each booster shot?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows just how quickly you may need your next booster shot -- or not. The research includes one of the first trials to show not just a drop in immunity after a booster, but how much of a drop and when it occurs. Human...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

How to keep your brain healthy for life

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is new research which says a few good habits could be the secret to eternal youth -- at least for your brain. The study says a few good habits could make a big difference in your brain health for life. It comes from Baycrest and, shows...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger

CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
FOREST PARK, OH
Fox 19

Flames, large smoke clouds coming from Lockland address: Video

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire where flames and large smoke clouds can be seen coming from the area. The fire is coming from 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that...
LOCKLAND, OH

