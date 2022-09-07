CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local organization is inviting you to attend a virtual event to help people in need of medical care. When those who are homeless need to transition from hospital care to a home for a safe discharge, they often have nowhere to go. So, the Center for Respite Care was created to not only take them in and provide the continuing health care needed in our community; it was created to get them on their feet. They do all this at no charge.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO