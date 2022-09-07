Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Organization that helps the homeless with medical care hosting virtual event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local organization is inviting you to attend a virtual event to help people in need of medical care. When those who are homeless need to transition from hospital care to a home for a safe discharge, they often have nowhere to go. So, the Center for Respite Care was created to not only take them in and provide the continuing health care needed in our community; it was created to get them on their feet. They do all this at no charge.
WKRC
Local family surprised by coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family received an unexpected surprise in their bathroom early Friday morning. The Trenton Police Department said it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. from a resident who had an animal in the first-floor bathroom of the house. When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet.
WKRC
Three steps to take to protect against COVID as gatherings move indoors:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we kick off the football season this year, health care providers remind us we also kick off the season for getting sick. What would football be without the get-togethers with friends? And as those move indoors, providers remind us COVID-19 is not over. "COVID is not...
Fox 19
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Finish Eliza's Run: Runners join movement in memory of Memphis mother abducted, killed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People across the nation are running in honor of Eliza Fletcher. The Memphis woman’s violent abduction last Friday shocked people across the nation. The wife, mother and teacher was at the halfway point of her 10-mile run when a man forced her into an SUV. Police found her body just days after the suspect’s arrest.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
WKRC
WWII handwritten letters found at Goodwill; employees trying to return to family
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A piece of someone's family history was recently donated to a local Goodwill. It's a box filled with two letters dating back nearly 80 years. The store needs help returning a hero's letters to the family. Not a day goes by at the Goodwill store in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
How soon should you get each booster shot?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows just how quickly you may need your next booster shot -- or not. The research includes one of the first trials to show not just a drop in immunity after a booster, but how much of a drop and when it occurs. Human...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati homemade ice cream shop honors family members
CINCINNATI — A new ice cream shop in Sharonville is paying homage to family. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's is owned by Keyaira Hinton and Michael Starks. The pair decided to open the shop as a way to honor Keyaria's mother, Miss Mary, who passed away last year.
WKRC
How to keep your brain healthy for life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is new research which says a few good habits could be the secret to eternal youth -- at least for your brain. The study says a few good habits could make a big difference in your brain health for life. It comes from Baycrest and, shows...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger
CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
Fox 19
Tri-State Trails celebrates a decade, plans to become a nonprofit organization
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a decade of work in Greater Cincinnati’s trail and bikeway network, Tri-State Trails is announcing plans to become a new nonprofit organization, separate from its current parent organization, Green Umbrella. “[Tri-State Trails] got started off as a very small part of [Green Umbrella’s] work,” said...
WKRC
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
One person shot in downtown Cincinnati; around 15 rounds fired
One person was shot in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning. Police said 15 rounds were fired in the incident.
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
Fox 19
Video released of high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State High Patrol has now released video of a high-speed chase on I-75 that ended with an 18-year-old’s arrest. Watch the video in the player above. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield at OSP’s Lebanon post.
Fox 19
Flames, large smoke clouds coming from Lockland address: Video
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire where flames and large smoke clouds can be seen coming from the area. The fire is coming from 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that...
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
Comments / 0