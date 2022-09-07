Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Xander Bogaerts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Elehuris Montero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 12.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Royals' Michael Taylor batting fifth on Friday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Alfaro for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz batting ninth on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. JJ Bleday moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 6.9...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will catch for right-hander Edward Cabrera on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 10.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rays' Wander Franco batting second on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Franco will start at shortstop on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Yankees. Taylor Walls moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Franco for 11.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi not in Rays' lineup Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 366 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .228 batting average with a .706 OPS, 9...
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson leading off for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brinson for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino batting fourth on Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pasquantino will start at first base on Friday and bat fourth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pasquantino for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
