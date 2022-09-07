ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wdrb.com

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

25-year-old Tennessee man arrested for robbing Prospect liquor store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Oldham County. Police said a man walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Internet access restored in Bardstown after ransomware attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Bardstown has confirmed it was the victim of a ransomware attack. Ransomware is a type of software that blocks access to a computer system until an amount of money is paid. The hack shut down internet access for thousands of people last week....
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville HS football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an armed robbery that caused chaos at a Jeffersonville High School football game Friday night. Detective Sgt. Samuel Moss, with the Jeffersonville Police Department, said officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the school's student parking lot just before 9:30 p.m. during a football game.
JEFFERSONVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Middletown Family Fun Festival returns for 50th anniversary starting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend. The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Road, office closures planned for Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be planned road closures during Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival next week. The week-long festival starts Sept. 11 and continues through Sept. 18. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the Gaslight 5K Run, Watterson Trail by Jeffersontown City Hall will be closed from 6-8:30 p.m., while...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY

