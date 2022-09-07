Read full article on original website
Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
9/11 doctor thanks Kentucky women who wrote caring letters, as children, in the days following terror attacks
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you're grown, it can be hard to remember the lessons that shape who you become. The days when you strolled around school, half your current height. When innocence was a way of life, and you were clueless on how to spend it. "It was...
Students facing 'anxiety' after shooting near University of Kentucky campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There has been an arrest in connection with a shooting at an off-campus house party near the University of Kentucky. At least one student was shot and 10 others injured. It happened at a home on University Avenue. Police said 19-year-old Jason Almanza-Arroyo was arrested and...
Homearama returns Saturday in Oldham County section of Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama returns to Norton Commons this weekend for a fifth time. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet, a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by the Building Industry...
25-year-old Tennessee man arrested for robbing Prospect liquor store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Oldham County. Police said a man walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
Internet access restored in Bardstown after ransomware attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Bardstown has confirmed it was the victim of a ransomware attack. Ransomware is a type of software that blocks access to a computer system until an amount of money is paid. The hack shut down internet access for thousands of people last week....
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville HS football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an armed robbery that caused chaos at a Jeffersonville High School football game Friday night. Detective Sgt. Samuel Moss, with the Jeffersonville Police Department, said officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the school’s student parking lot just before 9:30 p.m. during a football game.
Middletown Family Fun Festival returns for 50th anniversary starting Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend. The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
Jeffersontown officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for planned $7.3 million fire station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown's fire chief and mayor held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for a new fire station. On Taylorsville Road near Interstate 265, a grassy lot will turn into Jeffersontown's new $7.3 million fire station. The fourth fire station for Jeffersontown, the new facility will feature a...
Road, office closures planned for Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be planned road closures during Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival next week. The week-long festival starts Sept. 11 and continues through Sept. 18. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the Gaslight 5K Run, Watterson Trail by Jeffersontown City Hall will be closed from 6-8:30 p.m., while...
